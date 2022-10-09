Obituary: Merwin “Donald” Wagner

Merwin "Donald" Wagner

Provided Photo

May 19, 1933 – October 1, 2022

Merwin Donald “Don” Wagner passed on October 1, 2022, at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado holding the hand of his loving wife of 65 years, Marilyn. Don was born on May 19, 1933, in Santa Ana, California to Merwin Denton and Ruth (nee Dripps) Wagner.

Don was raised in Orange County California on an orange farm. After earning a Professional Engineering degree in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines in 1956, he started his career for Mobil Oil in Louisiana. After serving for 6 months as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army, he would return to work for Mobil Oil as a Production Engineer in Anaco Venezuela. From there, he worked for Baker Oil Tools Los Angeles and Houston. In 1969, he changed careers to selling mutual funds for IDS. In 1972, he started ranching near Wellington Colorado. He served on the Poudre R-1 School District Board for 8 years. After retiring from ranching, Don and Marilyn undertook many memorable trips towing their fifth wheel trailer, including 3 trips to Alaska.

On May 7, 1957, Don was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marilyn Dolores Jones in Sheridan Wyoming.

Don was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his three children, Charles Robert “Chuck” Wagner (Theresa), Anne Maureen Cornellisson (Joseph), and Lawrence Donald “Larry” Wagner (Tracy), 7 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, and 3 step great grandchildren.

Don will always be remembered as a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather to his family.

His family would like to express their gratitude for the gracious and caring support of the Cardiac Care Unit at Poudre Valley Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, October 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins. To share condolences and view a live stream of the service, please visit http://www.goesfuneralcare.com .