Obituary: Michael Glenn

Michael Glenn

54

November 3, 1966 – January 5, 2021

Fort Morgan, CO

Michael Scott Glenn, 54 of Fort Morgan, Colorado passed away January 5, 2021 at Colorado Plains Medical Center. Mike passed in typical Mike style, at 4:45pm, this is the time he daily drove in from the ranch.

A service to celebrate Mike’s life will be Tuesday, January 12th at 4:00 PM at Carolyn Lebsock’s residence – 23250 County Road 21 in Fort Morgan.

Mike was born November 3, 1966 in Fort Morgan to John and Jo (Irion) Glenn, he was the second son born to them. Mike grew up at the family ranch with his two brothers, Pat and Kelly. He attended school in Fort Morgan and graduated with the Class of 1985. He then attended the University of Northern Colorado and graduated with a business degree in 1990, he came back to Fort Morgan and started his career of ranching with his family, which was his dream job. In 1991, Mike, Kelly and Trish, decided to start farming together and he learned of another professional of which he loved. However, ranching was his life. He loved all the season of being a rancher and the long hard hours which providing a great life for him and his family. He especially loved branding day and was always thankful for his friends, neighbors and other cattlemen who came and helped make the day a success.

Mike had many, many passions that he carried with him though out his life, he knew what he liked and he never changed. He loved being with his friends, cruising main in his Trans Am, going to the lake, playing poker, and was great at both finding parties and throwing them. However, his most cherish passion closest to his heart was meeting Julia in 1997, then marrying her in 2008, then becoming a father in 2011 to Maverick. Maverick was his ‘Partner”. Mike loved more than anything adding Jule and Maverick to his life to make him complete and content. Watching Maverick grow, teaching him to ranch and attending his events with Julie as a family made him beam with pride and joy. Being together as a family was truly when he smiled the most.

Mike was a member of the Fort Morgan Young Farmers, Elks Lodge and devoted member and leader of The Morgan County Cattlemen’s Association.

Survivors include Mike’s immediate family, Julia and Maverick, John and Jo, Pat and Shawna, Kelly and Trish, Bo and Baylee Glenn, Larry and Evelyn and Shelly Columbia and the very best of friends that one could ever ask for.

Memorial donations can be given to The Morgan County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship Fund, this too, was a passion of Mikes.