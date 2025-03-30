Obituary: Michael “Mike” Cervi

Michael "Mike" Cervi

Provided Photo

September 9, 1936 – March 19, 2025

Michael “Mike” Cervi, a towering figure in the rodeo and cattle industries, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2025, surrounded by his loving sons, Binion and Chase. Born on September 9, 1936, in Denver, Colorado, to Gene and Eulalia Cervi, Mike’s life was a testament to passion, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to family and community.

Early Life and Career

From a young age, Mike exhibited an entrepreneurial spirit. He ventured into various businesses even before his teenage years, from selling Christmas trees and flavored toothpicks to hauling ashes and riding racehorses. His deep-seated love for rodeo became evident at 14 when he trained a mule act, performing at Little Britches and junior rodeos.

In 1958, the Cervi Family acquired a ranch near Sterling, Colorado, where Mike took on the role of foreman. By 1964, he was actively involved in cattle trading, orchestrating significant deals, including a massive herd purchase from Oregon, marking one of Colorado’s largest livestock sales at the time.

Rodeo Legacy

Mike’s impact on the rodeo world is monumental. In 1967, he acquired the Beutler Brothers Rodeo Company and later, in 1974, the Billy Minick Rodeo Company, which evolved into the renowned Cervi Championship Rodeo Company. Under his leadership, the company became synonymous with excellence, producing premier events such as the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo in Denver, and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

His dedication to quality stock was unmatched. Notably, the legendary horse “Descent” was a six-time bucking horse of the year under Mike’s stewardship. The Cervi breeding program has flourished, boasting over 800 horses and 150 bulls, currently the largest breeding program for rough stock in the PRCA. To date, Cervi Championship Rodeo Company has been awarded more than 280 individual honors for its rodeo stock, with many selected annually to perform at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Accolades

Mike’s contributions were widely recognized. He was a two-time PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year, earning the title in 1983 and 2001. In 2003, he was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. Further cementing his legacy, Mike received the Ben Johnson Memorial Award from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in 2015. In 2022, he was honored with the prestigious Legend of ProRodeo Award.

Family

Mike’s family was his cornerstone. He is survived by his sons, Binion Cervi (wife Hannah) and Chase Cervi (wife Carley), who continue the family legacy through the Cervi Championship Rodeo Company. He was preceded in death in 2001 by his eldest son, Mike Jr., who was married to Sherry Cervi, a loss that deeply affected the family. His surviving sister, Carla Cervi, and his cherished granddaughters, Reagan (6), Reese (3), and Clay (3 months), were constant sources of joy and pride.

Character and Passions

Mike was known for his larger-than-life personality, humility, and compassion. A man who “lived more than nine lives,” he was always ready to lend a helping hand, often without seeking recognition. His passions extended beyond rodeo to the broader cattle industry and agriculture. However, his greatest devotion was to his family, whom he prioritized above all else.

In Tribute

Mike Cervi’s legacy is one of service, innovation, and an enduring love for the rodeo and cattle industries. His life’s work has left an indelible mark, inspiring future generations to uphold the values and traditions he so passionately championed.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 1st at noon at the Sacred Hearth Catholic Church in Roggen, Colorado, with a reception to follow. Full details can be viewed at https://cervirodeo.com/honoringmc .

In lieu of flowers and donations, the family requests that his beloved community honor him by doing the things he loved most. Enjoy a steak dinner with your family, take in your local rodeo, and look for small ways to lend a helping hand.