Obituary: Michel G. Lind

Michel G. Lind

Provided Photo

March 15, 1944 – September 10, 2023

Mike Lind, 79, of Wheatland, WY passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado.

He was born March 15, 1944, in Windsor, CO. The son of Alex A. Lind and Rachel (Konrade) Lind. He was raised and educated in Windsor, CO and graduated from Windsor High School in 1962. Mike worked on the family farm and helped neighbors. He married Karen A. Winter on June 21, 1964. They began their farming career in Wellington where they farmed and fed cattle on Alex Kindsfather farm. He farmed extra ground around the area including ground for Francis Bee, Henry Kurtz, Kay Welker, and Lee Wagner. They moved to the Dick Greenwald farm in 1974 where they fed cattle. In 1975 they moved to the Harvey Johnson Farm to feed cattle; there they started a custom feeding operation for many years.

Through the years Mike served on numerous boards including President of the Fort Collins Beet Growers Association, President of Larimer County Ag Advisors Committee, member of the Fort Collins Young Farmers, member of the Colorado Cattle Feeders, and Secretary of the Board of Director for Poudre Valley Co-Op.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, taking care of and feeding cattle, and helping on the farm.

Mike is survived by his wife, Karen, and two sons, Jeff Lind of Wellington, and Jerrod Lind (Lacey) of Wheatland, WY, 6 grandchildren, Tristan, Rylie, Ayden, Ethan, Lyla and Payton Lauck, sister, Marlene Roth (Lee) of Sterling, CO. He was preceded in death by his father, Alex (January 31, 2000), mother, Rachel (December 31, 2009) and brother, Ted (January 8, 2019)

The Family would like to extend a special thank you to Mike’s doctors and specialists who throughout the years gave Mike a wonderful quality of life. Also, a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Poudre Valley Hospital for the excellent care and compassion.

A celebration of life will be held at Faith Church of Windsor. 1020 Walnut Street Windsor, CO 80550. On Tue 10/10/2023 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Heart Association, c/o Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W Olive St. Fort Collins, CO 80524 or Faith Church, 1020 Walnut St. Windsor, CO 80550