Obituary: MILDRED CAROlINE GOLGART DIEHL

MILDRED CAROlINE GOLGART DIEHL

Provided Photo

February 17, 1921 – September 27, 2021

Mildred Caroline Golgart Diehl

Mildred Caroline Diehl passed on September 27, 2021, at Grace Pointe in Greeley, Colorado. Mildred was born Feb 17, 1921. She was the fourth child of six children born to Louis H. and Minnie K. (Foss) Golgart. She was born in a wooden house built in 1918 with lumber purchased at the lumber yard in Purcell, CO. The family farm is located east of Nunn, CO. an area now known as the Pawnee National Grasslands.

Mildred attended a one-room country school at Prairie View through the eighth grade. She graduated from Greeley High School and subsequently earned an elementary school teaching certificate from Colorado State College.

She taught at one-room schools located in the Briggsdale area. She continued to work on the family farm and ranch with her dad during World War II.

On June 6, 1946, she married Elmer A. Diehl. He had recently returned from his duties as a Sea Bee in World War II. In 2011, they celebrated 65 years of marriage.

They continued to farm and ranch together where she was born and just a mile from where Elmer grew up. Driving tractors together on the wheat land or watching over their herd of Hereford and Red Angus cattle was their livelihood and passion. Mildred thoroughly enjoyed the calving season at the ranch. She always enjoyed the prairie flowers, cloud formations, sunrises/sunsets, and views of the mountains on the prairie.

In 1947, Elmer and Mildred started their family; they had three children, Allen, Sharon, and Janice. Mildred was an involved parent and community member; she was a 4-H leader for the Prairie View 4-H Club. In fact, Mildred’s and Elmer’s hard-working hands were recognized in the photo display “The hands that build Weld County” at the Exhibition Building in Island Grove.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; brothers, Harold, and Lester; and by her sisters, Luella, and Fern.

She is survived by her sister, Esther Stecklein; her son, Allen (Valerie) Diehl of Greeley, CO; her daughters, Sharon (Ron) Ruyle of Wiggins, CO, and Janice (Tim) McMahon of Kansas City, KS. Mildred has 9 grandchildren Sandra (Eric) Fletcher of Grand Rapids, MI; Todd (Amy) Diehl of Bedford, TX; Chris (Beth) Diehl of Sioux City, IA; Carmen (Joey) Hardy of Fort Collins, CO; David (Nikki) Ruyle of Eaton, CO; Doug (Brandi) Ruyle, Dayton, OH; Carolyn (Kyle) Bush of Kansas City, KS; and Tabitha McMahon of Kansas City, KS. In addition, Mildred leaves nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A celebration honoring one hundred years of life at Allnutt Macy Chapel will be held Oct 4, 2021, at 11 am. Visitation will begin at 10 am with burial at Eaton Cemetery at 1:30. The family extends their sincere