Obituary: MILDRED “MILLIE” EDNA THADEN

MILDRED "MILLIE" EDNA THADEN

May 26, 1928 – October 6, 2021

Millie was born in Platteville, Colorado on May 26, 1928, the third of seven children to John Jr. and Catherine (Geringer) Zeiler. Millie’s family later moved to Brighton, Colorado where she attended Zion Lutheran School and Brighton High School.

Millie met Fred (Harley) Thaden at a café in Brighton during a snowstorm. They were married on May 4, 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church. This union was blessed with four sons, Gary, John, David, and Doug.

Millie held various jobs including waitress, secretary at a bank, and grocery clerk at Friedman’s Market. But the job she enjoyed the most was preparing income taxes for H&R Block. She held this job for 65 years! She had just retired from H&R Block at the end of tax season 2020 at the age of 92.

Family was extremely important to Millie. She was there for all her family in times of need, caring for ill family members, including her grandmother, mother, and husband. She loved her family and enjoyed all the teasing times with her sons and grandchildren. She loved the multitude of friends she made all through her life.

She truly enjoyed baking German bread and pastries for her family and always kept an ample supply of flour and sugar on hand. She loved spending time outside in her yard tending her flowers as well as growing plants indoors. Potted plants filled her home.

Millie is survived by her sons, John (Patti) Thaden, David (Jane) Thaden and Doug (Joyce) Thaden; along with four grandchildren, Dwayne Thaden, Kelli (Brian) Mundhenke, Linsey Thaden (Vinny Lobosco) and Andra Thaden (Storm Parrella). She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harley; eldest son, Gary; and sisters, Helen Carlson, Beverly Wagner, Shirley Antill and Marge Morris.

Visitation, was on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tabor Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton, CO; Funeral Service was on Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:00 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1400 Skeel St., Brighton, CO. Interment followed at Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Millie’s name to Zion Lutheran Church Organ Fund, 1400 Skeel St., Brighton, CO 80601 or Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Fund, https://www.vvmf.org/give-to-vvmf/