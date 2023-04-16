Obituary: Monty Anderson

Monty Anderson

Provided Photo

April 4, 1960 – April 2, 2023

Monty was born in Douglas County to Betty and Dutch Anderson on April 4, 1960. He was proceeded in death by his father, and his grandparents. He is survived by his Children, Hope Anderson of Eads, CO, and Seth Anderson of Oklahoma, and his brothers Dennie (Laurie) Anderson and Dale (Kristi) Anderson both of Castle Rock, Co, along with other extended family.

As we gathered to honor and celebrate the life of a true cowboy.

He was a man who live life on his own terms, with fierce independence and a deep love for the land, the animals, and his family and friends that roamed upon it. He was an independent man, a son, a brother, a father, an uncle, and so much more.

He lived a life of hard work and dedication, rising early each morning to tend to his horses. He was a man of few words, but his actions spoke volumes, and those who knew him best knew that he had a heart of gold.

He was a true cowboy in every sense of the world, with a rugged exterior that also held a gentle spirit and a deep love for his family and friends. He was a man who lived life with a sense of purpose and deep respect for the natural world around him, and his legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched during his time with us.

Although the time he was with us feels all too short we will all have memories to remember him by.

As we say goodbye to this cowboy, we are reminded of the importance of living life with passion and purpose and cherishing the moments we have with the ones we love. We will always remember this cowboy as a man who lived life with courage and conviction, and who inspired us all to be the best version of ourselves.