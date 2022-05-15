Obituary: NANNA MARIE (DICKINSON) FLESCH

NANNA MARIE (DICKINSON) FLESCH

Provided Photo

September 4, 1979 – March 25, 2022

Nanna Marie (Dickinson) Flesch passed away in a vehicle accident near Harrison, NE on March 25, 2022. Nanna was born September 4, 1979 in Sterling, CO to James and Sandra (Sewald) Dickinson. Nanna was loved by all, and loved all, especially her family. Her generous heart, giving spirit, and genuine personality defined the way she lived her life and cared for others. Nanna spent her younger years showing steers and sheep in 4-H and FFA in Logan County. This began her love for agriculture and the outdoors. She also enjoyed volleyball and piano growing up. Nanna graduated from Sterling High School in Colorado in 1998. After graduation, she went on to attend Northeastern Junior College in Sterling and continued her education at Colorado State University. She received her degree in Animal Science in 2002. Nanna enjoyed her involvement and friends she made within the CSU Collegiate Cattlewomen and Block and Bridle associations. Nanna always took the time to nurture these lifelong friendships. Through the ag community at CSU, she met her future husband Jeff. They were married in 2004 and made their home in Johnstown, CO where she worked at Mountain Vet Supply. They moved to the Flesch family farm and ranch near Shelby, MT in the fall of 2007. As soon as Nanna arrived in Shelby, she began working for Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Glacier County. She made instant friendships with coworkers and ag producers alike. She was always grateful for the people of Glacier County as they welcomed her with open arms, and she instantly felt at home in Montana. She ended her 13-year career with FSA closer to home in the Toole County office. She recently left that job to build a career as a realtor with Corder & Associates. She was just beginning to make her mark in realty, bolstered by her genuine heart and loyalty for her clients and friends. She was grateful for the opportunity to find a career that offered her the flexibility and the opportunity to be with those she loved the most, at home, on the ranch. Nanna was an integral part of Flesch Angus. Her perspective and attention to detail while creating the annual bull sale catalog turned Jeff’s visions into reality. She enjoyed spending time helping Jeff and the kids in the barn, cultivating the passion for agriculture in the next generation. Her professional successes were many, but her real accomplishment and passion was raising her beautiful family of rockstars – Preslee was born in 2008, Jagger in 2011, and Lennon in 2015. Nanna was her kids’ biggest supporter at sporting events, 4-H activities and church. She travelled far and wide for her kids, usually throwing in a new adventure along the way: hiking, boating, visits to friends’ cabins and taking in the beauty of the Montana outdoors. Thankfully, time was taken to make priceless family memories on recent trips to Nebraska for the National Junior Angus Show, Kansas for her nephew Kolton’s wedding, and Las Vegas for the NFR. Nanna was blessed with the character to build lasting lifelong relationships. She was the nucleus of a variety of friend groups, and she made each friend feel like they were her favorite! She always took the time to build new relationships and nurture existing ones. Nanna’s infectious giggle and her mile-wide smile brought life to the room, along with her stylish outfits and stunning jewelry. Her legacy lives on through the meaningful relationships she developed and the hearts, character, and courage of her children. She is survived by her husband Jeff and children Preslee, Jagger, and Lennon of Shelby; parents Jim and Sandra of Sterling, CO; brother Eric (Nadine) of Newton, KS; nephew Kolton (Ruthie) of Hutchinson, KS; numerous loving aunts and uncles: Carol (Mel) Weickam, Larry (Lori) Sewald, Tom (Dorea) Sewald, Kevin (Sheri) Sewald, Don Dickinson, Sharon Dickinson; in-laws John and Jean Flesch of Shelby; brothers-in-law Joe (Melissa) of Shelby and Jeremy (Jamie) of Laurel; and nieces and nephews Kylee (Lucas, and son Rye), Brinlee, Celee, Morgan (Sam) and Kincaid; and numerous loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Joseph and Philomena (Samber) Sewald, grandparents William Jr. and Betty (Marostica) Dickinson, cousin Marty Ballinger, and uncle Robert “Bob” Dickinson. A Funeral Mass was held on April 7th in Shelby, MT at St. William’s Catholic Church, followed by burial at Mountain View Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary will held at 9:30 am Saturday, April 30 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will follow at 10:00 am. Memorials may be made to the Nanna Flesch Memorial Fund to be used for her children care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.