Obituary: NEOMA WYATT

NEOMA WYATT

Provided Photo

January 11, 1927 – October 31, 2024

Neoma Wyatt, 97, formerly of Colorado died on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Born on January 11, 1927, in Lamesa, TX, she married Sam Wyatt in 1946 and moved to Colorado. They were ranchers in northeastern Colorado for over 40 years and built Livestock Exchange Inc. in Brush, CO in 1968. She loved ranching and the wonderful family lifestyle it provided. Neoma enjoyed bowling, golfing and cheering on her children in all their endeavors. After Sam passed away, she moved to Dumas, TX. where she spent the last 25 years.

She is survived by a daughter, Debra Ann “Dee Dee” O’Brien and husband Jim of Anchorage, AK ; a son, Lonnie Wyatt and wife Madonna of Sanford, TX; and five grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on December 5, 2:00pm at Boxwell Brothers Memorial Chapel, 500 N. Maddox in Dumas, TX.