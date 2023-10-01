Obituary: Nick “Butch” Sekich

Nick "Butch" Sekich

April 5, 1943 – September 19, 2023

An entrepreneur with a farmer’s heart.

Nick “Butch” Sekich, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, surrounded by his wife, Karen Newman Sekich, his sons, John (Lisa) Sekich of Mead, Dominick (Scott) Sekich of Denver, and Veronica (Cameron) Silbaugh of Platteville. He leaves behind a large family and a legacy of commitment to faith, family and community.

Nick was born and lived his entire life on his family farm near Mead, Colorado. His parents, Nick Sekich, Sr. and Vera Mazzocco Sekich began farming in the St. Vrain valley before Nick’s birth. Nick attended Mead School and graduated from Mead High School in 1960.

He met the love of his life, Karen, whom he married in 1962. Nick and Karen celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in 2023. Karen and Nick travelled extensively, worked together, and enjoyed their homes in Mead and in Bullhead City, Arizona. They raised their children, John, Dom, and Veronica, on the farm, and at the time of his death, Nick had five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Nick, with his father and brother, Fred Sekich, farmed sugar beets, corn, barley, wheat and alfalfa, and with close partners raised cattle and sheep both near Mead and in the San Luis Valley. In 1960, Butch, his dad and his brother raised a million pounds of sugar for the Great Western Sugar Company. Nick and Karen owned and managed Top Quality Turf, a turfgrass supplier.

In addition to farming, Nick and Fred were successful entrepreneurs, having owned and managed Sekich Equipment, Co, a regional John Deere dealership with several satellite outlets in Colorado and Wyoming. They developed several real estate projects in Northern, Colorado, including Sekich Business Park and Grand View Estates.

Nick was a lifelong member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Mead, Colorado, a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin, Nevada, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was a founding member of the Mead Rotary Club, a founding member of the Two Rivers Foundation (formerly, the Mead Area Community Foundation). Nick was also past president of Highland Ditch Company.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and grandson Jared. He is survived by his wife, his children, his grandchildren, Amanda (Carson) Foose, Kirk (Felicia) Herren, Jake Silbaugh, Mariah (JD) Burch and Luke Silbaugh, and his great grandchildren, Ryder, Zander, Jagger, Saylor, Annlee, Henry, Jaxxon, Theo, Silas, and Sophia.

Nick, Karen and family were fortunate in their life, and ask that in lieu of flowers or other consideration, contributions please be made to the Longmont Community Foundation for the Jared Sekich Scholarship Fund, 6769 County Road 32, Platteville, CO 80651.

A mass of christian burial will be held Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 109 3rd Street, Mead, Colorado 80542, followed by a reception at 1:30 PM.

Services are entrusted to Howe Mortuary & Crematory of Longmont, Colorado.

