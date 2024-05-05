Obituary: Nicolas Alex Jamison, Sr.

Nicolas Alex Jamison

Provided Photo

October 17, 1933 – April 24, 2024

Nicholas (Nick) Alexander Jamison, a beloved figure in his community, departed this world on April 24, 2024, with his cherished wife, Dorothy, by his side, marking the end of a life filled with extraordinary accomplishments and profound impact.

Nick’s journey began on October 17, 1933, in Greeley, Colorado, where he was born to Anna and Alec Jamison. Raised in the vibrant ambiance of his family’s Greek grocery and café, Nick imbibed the values of hard work, generosity, and camaraderie. The Longs Peak Café, owned by his parents and two other Greek families, not only served as a thriving business but also as a hub of community life for over four decades.

Nick’s upbringing instilled in him a deep appreciation for his Greek heritage and the importance of family bonds. Alongside his sister Theo, he experienced the warmth and unity of their extended family, laying the foundation for a life characterized by resilience and connection.

During summers spent on the family ranch near Flagler, Colorado, Nick learned the virtues of self-reliance and stewardship of the land. These formative experiences ignited his passion for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and the intricacies of ranching life, shaping his identity and future endeavors.

A talented athlete, Nick’s prowess on the tennis court earned him the title of State of Colorado high school tennis champion during his senior year at Greeley High. He continued to excel in tennis at Colorado A&M, where he also immersed himself in fraternity life as a member of Alpha Tau Omega and embraced his military duties through ROTC. His son Nick and grandsons Nico and Christopher share his talent and passion for tennis.

After graduating, Nick married Billie Doris Carrol and welcomed their son, Nicholas A. Jamison II, into the world. He served as a dental officer at Fort Carson, Colorado, before returning to Greeley to embark on a distinguished career as a dentist. Nick’s affable demeanor and genuine care for his patients endeared him to generations, establishing lifelong friendships that extended far beyond the dental office.

Nick’s passion for innovation and commitment to improving dental health led to the creation of Viadent toothpaste and mouthwash, paving the way for advancements in preventive dental care. His contributions to the dental industry left an indelible mark. He belonged to a partnership called Bittersweet Associates who built a medical office complex where he had his dental office. He and his partners became close friends and confidants until he died.

Retiring from dentistry in 1992, Nick and Dorothy embarked on a new chapter, purchasing what would become the Fish Hook Ranch in Wyoming. Here, they poured their hearts into building a thriving cattle ranch, surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the North Platte River Valley.

Nick’s dedication to conservation and sustainability was reflected in his efforts to preserve the natural habitat of the Fish Hook Ranch and he put a conservation easement in place. He was known for his generosity towards the young high school students who worked on the ranch during summers, encouraging their educational pursuits and professional aspirations.

Nick’s love for fishing, particularly trout fishing, was a cherished pastime that he shared with his family. The tranquility of the North Platte River and the camaraderie of fishing expeditions brought him immense joy and fulfillment, leaving behind treasured memories for generations to come.

As Nick’s health declined in his later years, he faced his journey with courage and grace, reminding his loved ones to celebrate his “very good run” rather than mourn his passing. His larger-than-life personality and enduring legacy will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by his devoted wife Dorothy Kibler Jamison of Encampment, WY; his son Nicholas A. Jamison II and his wife Jenny, and their two sons, Nico and Christopher Jamison; his sister, Theo Dell Barry and her son T.J. Barry of Kansas City; and many other extended family members.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the Encampment Opera House at 12:30 on May 11, 2024. The sharing of experiences with Nick will be encouraged. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.