Obituary: NORMA KAY MILLER

NORMA KAY MILLER

December 19, 1958 – June 6, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Norma Kay Miller, a woman cherished by so many. Norma departed this life on June 6, 2025. Norma was born on December 19, 1958, along with her twin brother Noel, at Fort Morgan (Colorado) Community Hospital to Edwin Dale and Nola Kay (Clark) Schauermann.

Norma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was the heart of her family. Her love knew no bounds, and her presence was a source of strength and comfort to all who knew her. She gave selflessly, nurtured generously, and lived with deep compassion and unwavering grace.

Norma met Chuck Miller while dragging Main Street in the summer of 1979, and they were married on September 13, 1980, in Fort Morgan. To this union two children were born: daughter Jocelyn in 1982 and son, Bryson, in 1984. Her children were the light of her life, and they could always depend on her to provide unwavering love and balance. Her children were her rainbow, but her grandchildren were her pot of gold. No love was greater than her love for her grandchildren, Kaleb (15) and Jase (12) Knutson and Sidney (15), Aiden (13), and Conor (11) Miller. She spent countless hours cheering on her children, and later her grandchildren, at ball games, horse and livestock shows, concerts and more. She was always present and incredibly supportive of all that her family did, always standing in the background taking care of the little things and waiting with a hug for them at the end.

Norma graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1977 and Aims Community College in 1980 with an AA in early childhood education. Her true passions in life were education and children. She worked in the Fort Morgan School District for three years before starting a home daycare with her best friend, Joanne Weimer. Once her children were of school age, she started teaching preschool at United Presbyterian Church in 1988. In 1991, she became the director of the program and served in that roll until 2003, when true to who she was, she left that job to work with her husband, Chuck, at AMA serving the greater need of the family business. In 2005 their son, Bryson, joined the family business and the three of them worked side by side until Norma retired in 2020 and their daughter, Jocelyn assumed her position as CFO.

She is survived by her mother Nola Kay Schauermann; her devoted husband of 44 years, Chuck Miller; their children Jocelyn (Shaun) Knutson and Bryson (Stephanie) Miller; grandchildren Kaleb and Jase Knutson and Sidney, Aiden, and Conor Miller; her siblings Mike (Debby) Schauermann, Terry (Martin) Christensen, and Noel Schauermann; her sister-in-law, Deb Schauermann, and countless nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Dale Schauermann; her brother, Kirk Schauermann; and her in-laws, Ed and Margaret Miller.

Though we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing she is now at peace with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. The strength and grace with which she fought her battle against pancreatic cancer will be a legacy that all her family and friends can draw from. The family extends sincere gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and staff that provided Norma with incredible care throughout her journey and special acknowledgement to fellow patients that she created everlasting bonds with.

A celebration of her life will be held on June 19, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at the Brush Secondary Campus auditorium, 400 West Ave, Brush, Colo. Lunch and fellowship will immediately follow at the Morgan County Fairgrounds Event Center, 750 Ellsworth Street, Brush, where family and friends will gather to honor her memory and the profound impact she had on us all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Presbyterian Church 1300 E. Riverview Ave, Ft. Morgan, CO 80701 or Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research payable to Lustgarten Foundation 504 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, dedicated to the Norma Kay Miller Memorial.

She was, and will always be, deeply loved.