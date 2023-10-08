Obituary: Norman Frank

Norman Frank

Provided Photo

December 20, 1924 – September 24, 2023

Norman Frank, 98, died September 24, 2023, in Blackfoot, Idaho.

Norman was born December 20, 1924, in Loveland, Colorado, to William and Catherine Frank. His parents migrated from Germany to Russia then to Colorado. Norman grew up on his parent’s farm during the depression. Work was hard. He and his brothers trapped skunks and sold their hides for about $1 each. With their earnings, the brothers bought horses to break and resell.

Norman was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946 taking his basic training at Camp Fannin, Tyler, Texas. He served mostly on France’s Mediterranean Coast. As a member of the Military Police, he was assigned to guard an English judge and his secretary during the Nuremberg War Crimes Trials in Germany.

His mother didn’t follow the lines of the song, “mothers don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys.” His daughter recalls, “All of the boys were raised growing up to be cowboys, and grandma was just thankful that they all returned home from the wars they were sent to fight and enjoyed the families they created.” She continues, “My father was not just a patriot but also a real life cowboy, roping and riding and moving cows.”

After returning home from military services, Norman, started trucking cattle, contracting hay and pursued a career as a cattle auctioneer in Colorado, Worland and Greybull, Wyoming.

Norman met his wife, Wanda, whom he married on September 12, 1973 and the couple settled in Blackfoot, Idaho. Norman went to work buying and selling cattle full time. “We made a ranch out of scraps. We were never able to buy a good ranch all in one place, so we put a lot of little pieces together,” Norman Frank said to a reporter. “We’re both hard workers and hang onto our money…I give all the credit for our success to the Lord and to Wanda. Success is doing what you like and making a living at it.”

Norman and Wanda just celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary 13 days before his passing.

Norman was an active member of the Christ’s Cowboy County Church, Blackfoot, Idaho, and the Out West Bible Church, Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was a faithful and giving member of Gideons International, a religious ministry that promotes the distribution of The Holy Bible throughout the world.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Frank, daughters, Lorrie Baum and Beverly Cook, grandchildren Jonathon Baum, Dave Davis, Doug Davis, Marcie Arndt, Johnathan Cook, and Kendra Klineman, brother, Robert Frank, 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Roy and Paul Frank and daughter Norma Lee Davis.

A Memorial Service will be held at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Ave, Blackfoot, Idaho, on November 3, 2023, at 1:00 pm. The service will be followed by internment with military honors as a World War II Veteran at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery-Blackfoot, 2651 Cromwell Ln., Blackfoot, Idaho, at 3:00 pm, which will be his final resting place.