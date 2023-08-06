Obituary: Norman L. Swank

Norman L. Swank

Provided Photo

May 24, 1932 – July 28, 2023

Norman L. Swank age 91 of Platteville, CO passed away July 28, 2023, at his home. He was born in Denver, CO and moved to his farm outside of Platteville in 1965, where he raised cattle until he was 90 years old. He also worked as a gasoline tanker mechanic while working at his farm for many years. He loved to dance and could be seen at a local western dance establishment on Saturday nights for many years. He was also on a square dance team. He married Judy Stathem (Knoll) in 1989 and they were married for 34 years. He is survived by his wife Judy, daughter-in-law Trudy (Dan) Williamson, son-in-law David Stathem, sister-in-law Betty Hoffman, Sharon (Larry) Arnold, brother-in-law John Knoll, four nephews, one niece, and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents Everett and Emma Swank, siblings Everett Swank, Leroy Swank, Ray Walter-Swank, and Pearl Trokey.