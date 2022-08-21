Obituary: NORMAN M. HARROWER II

NORMAN M. HARROWER II

July 26, 1952 – May 19, 2022

Norman M. Harrower II

July 26, 1952 — May 19, 2022

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Norman M. Harrower II passed away peacefully at CRMC in Cheyenne, Wyoming May 19, 2022 from medical complications with his immediate family at his side.

From 1952 to 2022, Norm loved horses every day of his 69 years. Norm liked to view everything from the saddle.

Norm was born in Kemmerer, Wyoming to his late parents, Thomas S. Harrower, Sr. and Lillian E. Harrower (Ropelato).

Norm was raised on the family ranch on Fontenelle Creek, Wyoming and attended schools at LaBarge Elementary and Kemmerer High School. Norm graduated from High School in 1971. From the crack of dawn to late in the afternoon, Norm spent many hours getting his school’in. After school, it was always caring, feeding and riding on the backs of ponies or horses.

At a very early age, Norm developed a life-long love for horses- all types of horses, starting with shetland ponies and ending with AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association) champion show horses. On the ranch, Norm had many experiences that involved cattle, ponies, wild horses, saddle horses and work teams.

In his younger years, Norm was a 4-H member showing horses and show steers with many champions. He was also very competitive in calf roping, team roping, and chariot racing and remember, he was a “left handed cowboy”!

At the ranch, Norm spent a lot of time breaking ranch raised saddle horses, and percheron draft horses. Let’s not forget a few runaways with those teams and an occasional mule.

A few years after high school, Norm ventured off to horsemanship schools, judging seminars, a farrier school in Oklahoma and worked for a private horse operation as a horse trainer in Oklahoma. In the late 70’s, Norm established Norm Harrower Quarter Horses in Torrington, Wyoming. This facility was a breeding and private training operation. Along the way, Norm put together a band of brood mares and raised many show quality babies. He was proud of the stallions that he stood. “Big Guy Bonanza” and “Watch Thirsty Joe” were special in his breeding operation that was managed with pride and confidence. Norm specialized in halter, showmanship, reining, western pleasure and cutting horses. He spent many hours with his favorite AQHA cutting horse “Downtown”. Along the way, he also provided many private riding lessons.

Norm was a lifetime member of the AQHA, the Intermountain Quarterhorse Association, the National Cutting Horse Association and was affiliated with many horse related entities. Norm also graduated from the Missouri Auction School.

After a number of years in Torrington, Wyoming, Norm moved to Stewartville, MN, where he continued with Norm Harrower Quarter Horses, as a training and showing facility.

In the early 2000’s, after growing tired of the snow and cold, Norm made a decision to move to Drumright, OK,