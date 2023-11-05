Obituary: OMER J. BURENHEIDE

OMER J. BURENHEIDE

Provided Photo

September 23, 1933 – October 17, 2023

Omer J. Burenheide, 90, of Fruita, Colorado, passed away peacefully on October 17 after a short illness.

Omer was born on September 23, 1933, to Henry and Elizabeth Burenheide in Hartford, Kansas. He was one of eleven children. Omer attended a one-room schoolhouse until the family moved from Kansas to Fleming, Colorado. While attending high school, Omer was introduced to agriculture education and FFA, which became his lifelong passion. After graduation, he went on to study at Colorado State University where he met his true love, Phyllis Kremers. He then became the Ag advisor and FFA teacher in Fruita, Colorado. He continued this legacy for 31 years! He has been recognized for many awards such as, Colorado Agriculture Teacher of the Year, Mesa County Cattlemen’s Producer of the Year award, and Fruita Monument Hall of Fame to name a few.

After college, he was drafted into the Army and spent 2 years as a radio operator while stationed in Tokyo, Japan. In July 1957, Phyllis and Omer were married and moved to the western slope. They had 2 children, Elaine Clemans and Charles (Angie). Omer was a proud teacher and rancher while remaining very active in the Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Mesa County and Colorado Cattlemen’s Associations, Mesa County Fair, and served on many boards in the community. Omer retired from teaching in 1990 and was able to enjoy full-time ranching for the remainder of his life. He loved his many cow dogs and irrigating on the mountain in the summer.

Omer was predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers, 6 sisters, his wife Phyllis, and granddaughter, Elizabeth. He is survived by his two children and proud of his grandchildren, Justin and Zachary Clemans, Allison and Lindsey Burenheide.

A rosary will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Fruita on Tuesday, October 24, at 6:30 pm and the funeral mass will be held on October 25, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his honor to the FFA Alumni Scholarship, P.O. Box 113, Fruita, CO 81521.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.callahan-edfast.com for the Burenheide family.