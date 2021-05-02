Obituary: PAMELA ROSE KOESTER

PAMELA ROSE KOESTER

Provided Photo

PAMELA ROSE KOESTER, 70

October 29, 1950 – April 24, 2021

Peetz, Colorado

Pamela Rose Koester, age 70, loving wife, mother and grandmother went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Pamela Rose Schell was born October 29, 1950 in Sterling, CO to John Jacob Schell and Rose Helen (Schmitt) Schell and grew up on a farm outside of Iliff, CO. She attended school in Iliff and played softball. Pam graduated high school in 1968 and also earned the “Homemaker of Tomorrow” award, which was given to the top senior of her school. She attended and graduated from Parks School of Business, Medical-Dental Division in Denver, CO in 1971. Pam worked as a dental assistant for 8 years for Dr. Weakley in Sterling, CO.

On May 25th, 1974, Pam married Edward James Koester at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Sterling, CO. They welcomed three children: Janette Rose in 1975, Kristina Marie in 1979 and Jason Edward in 1981. She and her husband worked hand in hand on their family farm, working the land and raising livestock. Pam worked in accounting as a bookkeeper for over 30 years. She began that career from home when her kids were little and continued when the kids were in school. Pam taught Catechism for years and especially found joy in teaching young kids about the 10 commandments. She was very much involved in the Peetz Plateau Pioneers 4-H Club where her and Ed served as 4-H swine leaders and Logan County Fair Superintendents for a number of years. Pam could often be found tending to a giant garden and canning everything it produced. She also loved flowers, especially roses.

She was also an incredible cook and baker. She enjoyed making dishes and cookies as much as she loved sending people home with them. Pam found so much joy in being with her family, especially with her husband, kids and grandkids. She cherished her time with them and getting everyone together. She enjoyed taking trips with them and one of her favorite places to be was the mountains in Estes Park.

Pam is survived by her husband, Ed, of 46 years; her three children: Janette Hill and her husband, Mike, and their children, Nolan and Aiden, of Peetz, CO; Kristina Quinn and her husband, Sean, and their children, Colin and Joslin, of Cheyenne, WY and Jason Koester and his wife, Nicole, and their child, Addison, of Sterling, CO; her sister, Pat Louderback and husband Dewey of Golden, CO; brothers John Schell Jr. and wife Florence of Sterling, CO; Jerome Schell and wife Rosie of Sterling, CO; Richard Schell and wife Judy of Sterling, CO; sister-in-law Pam Schell, wife of the late Jake Schell, of Ft. Collins, CO; Don Schell and wife Kris of Sterling, CO; Robert Schell and wife Jeanna of Sterling, CO; Jim Schell and wife Mary of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law Geraldine Button and husband Jerry of Krum, TX; brothers-in-law Chuck Koester and wife Jean of Scottsbluff, NE; Bob Koester and wife Bonnie of Ogallala, NE; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pam is preceded in death by her father, John Schell; mother, Rose Schell; brother, Jake Schell; nephew Terry Schell; father-in-law, Henry Koester; mother-in-law, Helen Koester; brother-in-law, John Koester; brother-in-law, Jerry Koester and his wife Tudy Koester; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Beeman and her husband, Joe Beeman; brother-in-law, Don Koester and his wife Linda Koester; sister-in-law, Dorothy Treinen and her husband, Matt Treinen; niece Marcia Steele; niece Kathy Knepp.