Obituary: Patricia (Patti) Griffith

Patricia (Patti) Griffith

Provided Photo

March 11, 1947 – April 14, 2023

Patricia (Patti) Lynne Griffith (76) passed away on April 14, 2023 after a brief but fierce battle with pancreatic cancer.

Patti was born and raised in Boulder Colo. On Sept. 5, 1975 she married the love of her life, Steven Griffith. In 1979, Steve and Patti moved their two infant daughters to Pavillion, WY where they have farmed and raised sheep since.

Over her 44 years in Pavillion, and throughout her life, Patti pursued her passions of family, working with young people, and livestock, especially sheep. She was able to do this through substitute teaching, coaching 4-H wool judging as well as serving as 4-H projects leader, school board member, BOCES board member, at-risk youth educator and lifelong purebred Dorset and club lamb producer.

She was unabashedly proud of her ‘kids’ both biological and the youth she doted on; including many more than her two beloved daughters, as her love of people, and desire to help traveled far and wide.

The sheer number whom she called friend is a testament to her kindness and generosity. Patti’s legacy of hard work, determination, and dedication to community, and country will be hard to rival. Her unforgettable smile, ready laugh and twinkle in her eye, were constant proof of her love of life, and will be missed by all.

Patti is preceded in death by her parents, George and Martha Poor. She is survived by her husband Steve, Pavillion WY; daughter Kelli and her fiancé Zach, Casper WY; daughter Dani, her husband Nick, grandchildren Corbin and Maisie and step-grandchildren Nicki (Drew & Iris), Ty, Tray and Noble, Cortez, CO.

A celebration of Patti’s life will be held on May 27th at the Recreation Center in Pavillion, WY at 1 p.m. Additional celebration details will be posted at thedavisfuneralhome.com