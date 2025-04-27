Obituary: Paul Jacobucci

Paul Jacobucci

Provided Photo

June 1, 1934 – March 27, 2025

On March 27, 2025, Paul Jacobucci, loving husband and father of five, passed away at 90 years of age. Paul has been a long-time resident on his farm in Brighton, Colorado area where he and his cherished wife, Joanne, have lived since they married in November of 1955. They recently celebrated their 69th anniversary, sharing family, devotion, and love.

Paul Jacobucci was born June 1, 1934, in Boulder, Colorado to Jean and Josephine (Forsyth) Jacobucci. Paul had one brother, Frank. Paul is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joanne, and his five children: Steve (Arlene), Dave (Jill), Mary (Donnie), Barb, and Tom, 11 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.