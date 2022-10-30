Obituary: Paul Salvador

Paul Salvador

Provided Photo

November 18, 1930 – October 18, 2022

Paul C. Salvador (91) of Haxtun, CO was born November 18, 1930 at Wages, CO to Lillian (Spelts) and Richard PM Salvador. The family moved to the Clarkville area where Paul attended the White Star School through first grade before transferring to the Ford School where he attended through eighth grade. He attended Haxtun High School, boarding in Haxtun through the school week then returning home for the weekends. After graduation, Paul worked with his father on the family farm in the Clarkville area until serving his country in the US Army during the Korean war. After his discharge in 1954, he returned to farm life, working on the Sipple farm for the following 23 years. He married Florence Langdon in June 1954 and together they had three children: Michael Eugene, Judy Lynn, and Cheryl Kay. Paul and Florence began purchasing their own farm land in 1967 while he continued to work for Sipples. Florence passed away in February 1983 and Paul continued to farm alone until marrying Joan (Olson) Colerick in January 1990. This marriage brought four stepchildren into Paul’s life: Randy, Dale Jr, Sheri, and Kristi. Paul and Joan continued to farm as well as running an upholstery shop through the winter months. Paul was a talented and avid trap shooter and pheasant hunter. He and Joan enjoyed many pastimes together, including polka dancing, traveling to visit children and friends around both the United States and overseas to England, France, Ireland, and Italy, attending the many activities of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and their regular “Popcorn Sundays” when they could visit with neighboring friends and family. While many memories were made during their travels and visits, Paul was always most content to be at home on the farm. He is survived by his wife Joan, son Mike (Carol) Salvador of New Mexico, daughters Judy Crossland of Haxtun and Cheryl Salvador Johnston of Holyoke, sister Leona Hunt of Haxtun, stepsons Randy (Denise) Colerick of Gig Harbor, WA, Dale (Carrie) Colerick Jr of Hillrose, CO, stepdaughters Sheri (Craig) Ingalls of Stanton, IA, and Kristi (Mark) Dix of Otis, CO, grandsons Matthew Salvador of Fleming, CO and Justin Salvador of Greeley, CO, three great grandchildren, Braden, Bryson, and Braylin Salvador, eight step-grandchildren, nine step-great grandchildren, and one step-great, great grandson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Florence and her parents Lloyd and Millie (Harnish) Langdon, sons-in-law Harold Crossland and BJ Johnston, parents Richard and Lillian, brother Richard, sister Phyllis, and brothers-in-law Charles Hunt and Bill Ashton. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson’s Foundation or charity of your choice.