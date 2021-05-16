Obituary: PAULINE HALLER

PAULINE HALLER

Provided Photo

PAULINE

HALLER, 91

July 15, 1929 – May 4, 2021

Grand Junction, Colorado

Pauline Haller was a long-time resident of Grand Junction, Colorado. She was born to James and Belina Carturier and was raised on her parent’s ranch on East Sopris Creek near Basalt, Colorado.

Pauline graduated from Basalt High School and a business college in Colorado Springs. She returned to the western slope, where she married JP Haller. Together they ran a successful livestock exchange business. They were also members of the American Quarter Horse Association.

Together they raised quarter horses for ranching, show, rodeo, and racing. She owned many champion horses. Pauline was a champion barrel racer, riding her horse, Chuby. She also owned the world champion barrel racing horse from 1983-1986 (Smooth Cadet).

She liked to volunteer in the community and was successful in many endeavors. She always wanted to learn new things. Pauline enjoyed walking and walked many miles around Grand Junction.

She is survived by niece, Lois Vetter and nephew, Michael Bianco; and their families. Two uncles, Leno Montover and Pleno Montover; plus numerous cousins.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; a sister, Stella Bianco; nephew, Dan Vetter; aunts, uncles, and cousins. No formal services will be held at Pauline’s request. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.