Obituary: Pearl Ann Adams

Pearl Ann Adams

Provided Photo

September 23, 1934 – October 27, 2022

Pearl Ann Adams, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Grace Pointe Senior Care Community in Greeley. Pearl Ann was formerly of Sterling.

Pearl Ann was born in Sterling, Colorado, September 23, 1934, to Paul F. and Helen M. (Sandstead) Budin. Pearl Ann attended Sterling High School and was graduated in 1952.

Growing up on a ranch, Pearl Ann was in 4-H for many years, a member of Pawnee Pals 4-H Club, a champion seamstress, showed calves and chickens and was part of two state winning demonstration teams. In 1952, she was the State Achievement Girl winner and attended the national 4-H Club Congress in Chicago for a week.

After high school, Pearl Ann attended Colorado State University then transferred to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley where, in 1957, she received her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. After graduation, she married Bill Peebles. They had one daughter, Kim, but were later divorced. Pearl Ann and Kim moved back to Sterling where Pearl Ann taught second grade at Franklin Elementary for four years until Hagen was built where she taught the rest of her career, a total of 26 years.

In 1982, Pearl Ann married John E. Adams. They farmed and ranched northwest of Crook.

They sold the farm in 1993 and bought a small acreage north of Sterling. They also purchased a 5th wheel trailer for travelling all over the United States. John’s sudden death in 1999 was a shock. It was just 18 days before their first and only grandson, Hunter, was born. A year and a half later, in 2000, Pearl Ann moved to Greeley to be near her daughter and grandson.

Her motto, that she inherited from her mother, was “Service is the rent we pay for the space we occupy.” Boy, did she live it! Pearl Ann was active in many organizations during her life including Rainbow for girls, White Shrine and Eastern Star. A lifelong Democrat, she was named Democrat of the year in Logan County and held many offices in the Logan County Jane Jefferson Club. She was also a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church in Sterling and attended the First United Methodist Church in Greeley after moving to Greeley. She sang in her church choir from High School until about 12 years ago, a total of more than 60 years! While her husband, John, was a barbershopper with the Sterling Chapter, she worked tirelessly to sell ads for their annual concert programs. In 1995, they named her ”Barbershopper of the Year!” It is the only time a woman has ever been given that honor. Pearl Ann sold World Book for many years, she frequently donated her profits to local causes. She was an avid and keen bridge player. She worked as a volunteer at Sterling Regional MedCenter with the hospital Auxiliary. She was an active member of the Logan County Historical Society and a frequent volunteer at the Sterling Welcome Center. Once she moved to Greeley, Pearl Ann became a Wrangler with the Greeley Stampede and was named “Wrangler of the Year” in the early 2000’s. Above all, Pearl Ann loved her ranching roots. She was a lifetime member of the Colorado CowBelles (now CattleWomen), Northeast Colorado CowBelles and the Weld County CattleWomen. She helped her mother, Helen Budin, start the National Beef Cook-off in 1974 and chaired the Colorado Beef Cook-off for two years. In 2006, Pearl Ann was recognized by the Colorado CattleWomen as their “CattleWoman of the Year.”

Her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Brian Larson, have hosted more than 20 exchange students through Rotary. As a result, Pearl Ann was ”Gramma” to all of them. She took her job seriously and generously, often providing rides to and from school or attending their school activities.

She made literally hundreds of angel food cakes over her lifetime from a recipe that came from her grandmother, Barbara Budin, dating back to the 1880’s.

Thank you to the caring staff at Grace Pointe, Pathways Hospice and Seniors Helping Seniors who helped care for Pearl Ann in her final days. And a special thank you to Wendy Griffis.

Pearl Ann is survived by her daughter, Kim (Brian) Larson of Greeley, a grandson, Hunter Larson of Greeley, and two brothers, Paul (Mary) Budin and Rudy (Dianne) Budin all of Sterling. She is also survived by 6 nieces and nephews as well as ten great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John.

Family receiving friends will be held, Thursday, November 10th, at Tennant Funeral Home from 5 to 7 pm for those who cannot attend on Friday or would like to just visit with the family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 11, at 10:30 am at Christ United Methodist Church, 104 S. 4th St. in Sterling. There will be a BEEF lunch served immediately following in the church dining hall.

Interment of Pearl Ann’s ashes will be held at a later date, in the Budin Family plot in Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.

Memorials may be made in c/o Tennant Funeral Home in Sterling to Christ United Methodist Church, the Colorado CattleWomen for Beef Promotion or Colorado State University for scholarships.