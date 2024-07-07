Obituary: Peggy Vercimak

Peggy Vercimak

Provided Photo

June 6, 1940 – May 24, 2024

Peggy Vercimak, 83, passed away in her home after waking from a nap on May 24, 2024. Born in Clovis, New Mexico on June 6, 1940 to Marvin Valentine Crow and Florence Fred Harris Crow, Peggy was the oldest of four daughters. She grew up in a loving home in a close-knit neighborhood. Her family moved to SLC where Peggy completed her last two years of school graduating from South High. She then attended John Robert Powers Modeling School, Henninger’s Business College, and BYU all the while working to pay her own way. She met her husband Don when she came to Wyoming to a dance with some friends; it was love at first sight!

She built her whole world around her marriage and family while working along side dad to help build a successful ranching operation.

Peggy provided a loving and nurturing environment for her son Bradley (Julie) and her daughters Tara Nelson, Tracy (Matt) Richards, and Dana. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Don Vercimak; her loving parents; two grandsons; her sisters Eva Ruth Crow and Carolyn Jackman.

Funeral services were held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lyman Chapel on May 31, 2024. To read the full obituary or view the services: Peggy Joyce Vercimak Obituary 2024 – Crandall Funeral Home