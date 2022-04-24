Obituary: Pete (A.H.) Van Valkenburg

Pete (A.H.) Van Valkenburg

Provided Photo

January 24, 1929 – April 12, 2022

Pete (A.H.) Van Valkenburg January 24, 1929 – April 12, 2022

Pete Van Valkenburg was born to Ed and Annie Van Valkenburg on January 24th 1929, in Walden, Co. He passed away in his home early in the morning on April 12th 2022.

Pete and Jeanne Van Valkenburg married on September 8th 1957. They welcomed two children in the next few years, Martha Jeanne (MJ) and Pat. Pete and Jeanne were both very involved in the community and the 1993 North Park fair was dedicated to them. Pete was honored in 2019 to have the North Park Never Summer Rodeo dedicated to him as well. He was a lifetime member and past President of the North Park Stockgrowers association. He also served as President for the North Park Fair board. Pete was also county representative for the FSA. He was a huge supporter of the North Park FFA Chapter and was awarded the Blue and Gold Award and Honorary Chapter Farmer. He was very active in the Cattlemen’s Association and was also a lifetime member. He spent his life ranching and had an intense passion for it. Pete had a large heart for his community and the youth within it. He found so much joy in watching the kids competing whether it be 4-H/FFA events, athletics, or rodeo.

Pete could almost always be found playing cribbage with friends and family or baking his famous pies. Four times in his 93 years he got a perfect hand in Cribbage (29). He was known far and wide for being ornery, fun loving and a bit opinionated. Many who knew him will remember the stories, the laughs, the hospitality, and that they never left Pete Vans’ house on an empty stomach.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Pearl Easthouse, Betty Wyatt, Edward Van and Anna Dee Hanson, as well as the love of his life Jeanne. He is survived by his brother Bill Van, his sister Helen Hughes, his son Pat, Grandson Nate and granddaughter Bailey; his daughter Martha Jeanne Blough and husband Rod; grandson Chase Blough and wife Clare; granddaughter Kelli Wamboldt and husband Zach and their daughter (his only Great Grandchild) Hadley Jeanne. He will also be missed by numerous close friends and family members throughout many different counties and states.

A memorial will be decided on a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations and support of the local events and organizations that shape the children in our communities, such as the 4-H and FFA, county fairs, school athletics, or scholarships for academics.