Obituary: PHILIP THOMAS GABEL

PHILIP THOMAS GABEL

Provided Photo

June 30, 1934 – January 19, 2024

Philip Thomas Gabel was born June 30, 1934, on the family farm in Fort Lupton. He entered and left this world in the same farmhouse, a testament to his roots. Phil graduated from Fort Lupton High School in 1952 and continued his education at Colorado A & M.

He married his high school sweetheart, Joanie Royal, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Platteville on Jan. 27, 1955. The couple were just days from celebrating 69 years of marriage at the time of his death on January 19, 2024. To this union, Phil and Joanie welcomed two ornery sons and three adorable daughters. Their home, filled with seven Gabels, was literally and figuratively a full house with two kings and three queens.

Phil completed training with the JC Penney Company before returning to his passion, the farm he lovingly called Smiley Acres. He raised corn, sugar beets, alfalfa hay, and his family to know his love of farming and his deep faith. During the slower months on the farm, he could be found driving his school bus, Fort Lupton’s #1. He made a tradition of celebrating the beginning of summer with an A&W Root Beer float for each child on his route. He spent a few years selling cars for Brewster Ford, and later spent 25 years doing the same at Purifoy Chevrolet.

Phil believed in his community and served it well as a charter member of the Fort Lupton Chamber of Commerce, a 20-year volunteer fireman, a member of the Ft. Lupton Fire District Board, and a member of the Ft. Lupton Cemetery Committee. He was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church and a charter member, third degree, of the St. Williams Knights of Columbus #4732. He was a proud recipient of the Everett Hogelin Memorial Award, a District Funk Hybrid Corn Award, and was an honorable member of the “Turtle Club,” something you could bet your sweet ass on.

When Phil and Joanie’s grandchildren began playing sports and showing livestock, they enjoyed traveling to the various events to support them. In their later years, they also enjoyed traveling with Ron and Judy Ceretto.

Phil is survived by his loving bride, Joan; children Jim (Shelly), Steve (Audrey), Kim (Ron) Gabel-Grinstead, Carol (Troy) Goodwine, and Linda (Doug) Kudrna; 12 grandchildren, Eric, Todd, Chad, Case, Christie, Bret, Drew, Kaitlyn, Cody, Tucker, Kenzie, and Kellen; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Thurtell; sister-in-law, Judy Ceretto; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Geneva; father-in-law, Elmer Royal; mother-in-law, Bette Ives; and sister, Katherine Youngman.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phil’s name to the Weld County 4-H Foundation, 527 N. 15th Ave., Greeley, CO, 80631 and St. Williams Knights of Columbus #4732.

Services will be Saturday, January 27 at Saint Williams Catholic Church, 1025 Fulton Ave, Fort Lupton. A recitation of the rosary will begin at 10:30 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. A graveside service will follow at Hillside Cemetery, 13750 WCR 12, Ft. Lupton.