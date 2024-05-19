Obituary: RACHEL HAGEMAN RUBINO

RACHEL HAGEMAN RUBINO

Provided Photo

September 11, 1959 – May 3, 2024

On May 3, 2024, Rachel Hageman Rubino passed on from this world into the Kingdom of Heaven with her savior, Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her husband Jim, and her two sons, Sam and Joe, who read scriptures to her.

Rachel was born on September 11, 1959 in Douglas, Wyoming to James and Marion Hageman. She grew up on a ranch in Goshen County, Wyoming with her brothers, Jimmy, Hugh, and Dewey, and sisters Julie and Harriet. A graduate of Lingle-Fort Laramie High School, Rachel attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie, where she met her husband Jim. They married in 1987 and together they built a wonderful life in Laramie. She was an educator, politico, hostess, and above all, a devoted wife, mom, and grandma.

Rachel was a champion of education. She followed in the footsteps of her parents, both of whom were deeply involved in the public school system. Rachel received her BA in Education from the University of Wyoming in 1981, and went on to earn certificates in social studies and special education. She began a 40-year career with the Albany County School District, serving as a paraeducator, special education teacher, and finally as an IEP case-manager. Known as Mrs. Rubino, she was regarded as a master educator, especially in reading and writing. She was an advocate for her students and their families, providing academic, emotional, and even financial support. She provided holiday meals and presents to families in need, and she fought for the right of all kids, regardless of their background or circumstances, to receive a quality education. She saw the good in kids when no one else could, and many of her students regarded her as a surrogate mom. Mrs. Rubino perfectly blended quality instruction, high expectations, and compassion in order to deliver a world-class education to multiple generations of students.

Rachel was a force in Wyoming conservative and grassroots politics. She served in many roles in the Albany County Republican Party, and for years as a member of the Wyoming State Central Committee, where she maintained countless and long-lasting friendships. She counseled and advised many campaigns and policymakers around the state, and volunteered hundreds of hours walking door-to-door for various campaigns and initiatives. In 2015, she was honored to receive the Volunteer of the Year Award for her tireless efforts for the Wyoming GOP. She loved Wyoming, and was delighted when events required her to travel throughout the state. Her institutional knowledge of Wyoming politics and history was unmatched. Rachel was a patriot who loved our country and its founding principles, and she fought hard to preserve them.

Some of Rachel’s best traits included her warm personality, inviting home, and ability to make everyone she met feel important. A voracious reader, Rachel devoured the news, novels, and all things interior design. Rachel’s house was filled with beautiful things. Like many in her family, she had an eye for style, antiques, art, and Americana. She used her home to love others, whether it be for hosting large celebrations or for providing a safe-haven for those who needed intimate conversation, counsel, and encouragement. A wonderful cook, she never sent people away empty-handed, and showed her love through the gift of cooking Sunday bacon, muffins after church, and other delicious goodies. Although generous with others, Rachel set an example with her wisdom in handling money and investments, imparting her wise counsel to others. She was entrepreneurial, and enjoyed selling crafts and rare treasures that she found at garage sales. In all, Rachel’s warmth, optimism, sense of humor, and wisdom embodied a rich life. She regularly remarked, “I am so blessed”.

Chief among the blessings she enjoyed was her family. Rachel and Jim raised two sons, Sam and Joe, to whom she was devoted. They then welcomed two beloved daughters-in-law, Rhiannan and Jessie. Rachel got to experience the full joy of being a grandma with the arrival of her two precious grandbabies, Simeon and Ruth. Her happiest moments were spent with her family at the dining room table, sharing stories and imparting her wise perspectives on life, relationships, and current events. She believed that family was the foundation of a free and moral society, and she worked tirelessly to ensure that her own felt safe, healthy, and loved. She was exceptionally proud of her boys, and she was devoted to her husband Jim. She loved her family with a steadfastness that cannot be described and will never be forgotten.

Rachel understood objective, universal truth, which informed her teaching style, her convictions, her love of others, her devotion to her family, and ultimately her decision to follow Christ. She enjoyed His peace, especially in the past few months, as she learned to walk with Him and study His Word. She knew that she was saved through His death and resurrection, and we trust that she is with Him today in Paradise.