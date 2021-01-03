Obituary: RAINEY ARLIE GORDON

RAINEY ARLIE GORDON

Provided Photo

RAINEY ARLIE

GORDON, 36

May 17, 1984 – December 22, 2020

Castle Rock , Colorado

Rainey Arlie Gordon, 36, walked into the arms of her savior on December 22, 2020. Rainey was born on May 17, 1984, and grew up on a ranch south of Castle Rock, Colo., surrounded by all manner of the animals that she loved so much. It was in these years that she took so much joy in racing her pony, Shawnee, all over the property, hell bent for leather, much to the amusement of her family.

She was an enthusiastic member of 4-H and FFA, where she showed hogs, heifers, and steers alongside her sisters, affectionately referred to as the Gordon Girls, and her friends. She served her FFA chapter as treasurer, graduated from Douglas County High School in 2002, and later earned her degree in eBusiness from Westwood College.

During her 18-year career at Safeway, she demonstrated an unparalleled work ethic and, more importantly, shared her smile, laugh, and light with those around her. Rainey’s love was pure, and she was joyful in all things. Rainey loved playing games with her family, had a smile that lit up every room and was a voracious reader. She brought joy to so many people through her exceptional photography skills. Rainey loved shooting animals, landscapes, and she had an innate talent for capturing the amazing beauty of Colorado sunsets.

Rainey is preceded in death by her grandparents Arlie and Marie Gordon, Ben and Bet Kettle, and John Meyer.

She is survived by her father, Arlie Gordon, of Castle Rock; mother Dianna (Marc) MacYoung of Castle Rock; sisters RaeMarie (Tad) Knowles, Kiowa; Rowan Gordon (Terry Reynolds), Hershey, Nebraska; her twin sister, Romany (Justin) McEnturff, Kaufman, Texas; longtime best friend Amy Brown; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, and workplace friends.

There will be a graveside service for family and close friends next week with a celebration of life planned for next spring.