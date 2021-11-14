Obituary: RAY “STUBBY” MORTON SCHMIDT

– October 21, 2021

Ray “Stubby” Schmidt passed away on October 21, 2021, at the age of 99. Or, as he would say, 78 days from 100!

Ray was born in Camanche, Colorado in the sod homestead of parents William E. & Charlotte “Lottie” Schmidt, originally settled in 1908. The Schmidt farm was just a sod house on less than 400 acres of land and is where Ray was born and lived his entire life. After taking over the established homestead in the 1950’s Ray dedicated his life to growing the farm into what now spans several thousand acres. Due to his diligent stewardship, in 2015, the Schmidt farm was awarded the designation of a Colorado “Centennial Farm” for being a continuous operating farm that has existed within the same family for 100 years or more. Beginning with winter wheat, corn, millet, and barley Stubby continued to thrive and introduced cows and sheep in the 1960s and 1970s. He successfully managed the transition from cultivating with a team of mules from 1914 to ushering in the changes brought by tractors, trucks and combines.

Farming is what Stubby lived for and enjoyed so much. He loved to be outside with the sun on his face, planning the next planting or harvest. Collecting and restoring Caterpillar tractors was his second passion.

He was the first in the State to own a Caterpillar belted track tractor, which he proudly named Maxine. Family members reminisce about his die-cast models and intense pride at showing his giant machines to family and friends and explaining how they work. Ray’s fighting spirit, resoluteness, and mischievous humor will keep him alive in the hearts of all who knew him.

Ray is survived by niece’s Marvis Yvonne Sorrell, Donna K. Wanger (Dudley) Lewis and nephew’s Jack (Trish) Schmidt, Ronald H. (Myra) Wagner and Larry Sorrell. Sincere friends and extended family, Ray & Marcy Weyerman, Jeff Weyerman, John & Marge Schweitzer and Tina Campbell.

Preceded in death by wives Barbara Erickson Schmidt and Polly A Schmidt. Sisters Myrna V. Schmidt Wagner, Marvis Schmidt Sorrell and a brother, Glen E. Schmidt.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ray “Stubby” Morton Schmidt, please visit our floral store.