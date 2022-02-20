Obituary: RAYMA JEAN (HARRIS) FLOWERS

RAYMA JEAN (HARRIS) FLOWERS

Provided Photo

October 20, 1942 – February 7, 2022

Rayma Flowers passed peacefully at the Colorow Care Center in Olathe, Colorado on Monday February 7, 2022. She was 79 years old and a lifetime resident of Montrose.

Rayma was born on October 20, 1942 to Elbert and Verla (Abbott) Harris. She attended school at Oak Grove then Montrose High School, graduating in 1960. She married Jim Flowers August 7, 1960 and lived in the Kinikin Heights area. Later they moved to her father’s ranch on Spring Creek and lived there until they purchased their own ranch on the mesa north of Montrose. She spent her adult life helping her husband with their auction business and the farm and ranching. Rayma was an active member of the Uncompahgre Darn and Patch Club for more than 50 years, involved with the Montrose Chapter of TOPS for more than 30 years and, for a time, the Montrose County Cowbelles. She enjoyed spending time with her family, taking trips with her husband, cabin-camping with her grandkids and watching her great-grandchildren grow. She spent a great deal of time knitting and crocheting baby blankets for each little addition that came to the family. Rayma will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, friendship and, alongside her husband, her service to the community in the 4-H, FFA and charitable fundraising arenas.

Rayma is survived by her daughters Jill (Dave) Kearns of Montrose and Joy (Doug) McKnight of Ignacio, her son Jimmy (April) Flowers of Grand Junction, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, her sister Beverly (Wayne) Brown of Montrose, brothers-in-law Jim Gardner, Jerry (Vicky) Flowers, Bill (Debra) Flowers and Jack (Sandy) Flowers and numerous nieces and nephews. Rayma is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim Flowers, sister-in-law, JoAnn Gardner, nephews Larry Brown and Garrett Flowers and nieces Alisha Bishop and Shawna Apt.

Memorial services for Rayma will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Montrose Christian Church with Spencer Powers officiating. Private interment will be at the Knowles/Flowers Family Cemetery at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Rayma’s name may do so at Hope West Hospice, Attn: Julie, 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose, CO 81401 or donate on-line at hopewestco.org and select either the Delta or Montrose location.