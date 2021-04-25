Obituary: RAYMOND JOHN CORBETT

RAYMOND JOHN CORBETT

Raymond John Corbett passed away on April 2, 2021 at Casey’s Pond in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Ray was born to Dr. Raymond and Genevieve Corbett on August 15, 1938 in Rawlins, Wyoming. He grew up in Saratoga, Wy., where he enjoyed the great outdoors. He graduated from Saratoga High School and went on to college at the University of Wyoming, with emphasis in Education. This is where he spent two seasons teaching skiing in the winter and was a fishing and white water guide on the Platte River during the summer.

?On July 11, 1959, he was united in marriage to Edith (Petie) Larsen at St. Joseph’s Church in Rawlins, Wyoming. They later had two sons: Kenton Raymond Corbett and Mark Christian Corbett.

?Ray joined the family and managed the Lewis-Larsen and Murphy-Larsen Ranches, located in both Rawlins, Wyoming and Clark, Colorado.

?Ray was an avid fly fisherman with a passion and talent for tying his own flies. He also enjoyed skiing, fishing, hunting and traveling with his wife along with the many dogs (22 lifetime total) in their Air Stream after retirement.

?Ray was preceded in death by both of his parents, and his son Kenton. He is survived by his wife, Edith (Petie), his son Mark (Lisa) of Arvada, Co., three Grandchildren: Tyler Corbett, MacKenzie Corbett and BriahnBradshaw and two great grandchildren.

?A celebration of Life will be held for Ray at a later date this coming summer.