Obituary: REBECCA ANN WRIGHT SAULCY

REBECCA ANN WRIGHT SAULCY

Provided Photo

November 16, 1958 – March 31, 2022

Rebecca Ann Wright Saulcy – Becky – was born to proud parents Ronald Chilton Wright, Jr. – Ron – and Barbara Jean Kvech Wright – Barbara – on Sunday, November 16th 1958 in Patterson, CA. She was baptized in the Church of the Nazarene in Coshocton, Ohio.

Becky was the proud and adoring big sister to brothers she loved with all her heart – Curtis Wayne Wright and David Allen Wright. Becky spoke often of Curt and David and cherished their time together.?

Growing up in Patterson, Becky spoke fondly of her Grandparents Kvech’s acreage that she could run around on and the apricots in the ‘Apricot Capitol of the World’. Becky loved her Mom and her Mom’s family deeply.

Becky was also very proud of and loved her Dad – Popso to her – his family, and his Ohio heritage. She followed all things Ohio as Popso relayed them to her, and she was an ardent Buckeye fan. One of Becky’s proudest moments was saving and paying her and Popso’s way to the Indianapolis 500.

To see more about Becky’s life, her drag car racing, her life in Elk Grove, California, her life in Encampment, Wyoming, her life in Laramie, Wyoming, her life in Dale, Lockhart, San Marcos and the Austin, Texas area, her drumming and drumming in the Really Big Shoe band, businesses she founded and helped found, and moves from California to Wyoming to Texas to Coloarado, please visit the Saratoga Sun newspaper of Saratoga, Wyoming website at https://www.saratogasun.com and click on the obituaries link.

Becky was preceded in death by her Popso – Ron Wright, her paternal grandparents Ronald Chilton Wright, Sr. and Gertrude Maureen Cheney Wright, her maternal grandparents George James Kvech and Lucille Weise Kvech, Uncle Donald Wright, her maternal aunt Sharon Kvech Nauman, and her dear to her Mother-in-law Judith Jean Saulcy – Judy.

Becky is survived by her husband Rick Saulcy, Mom Barbara Wright, brother Curt Wright and children – niece Jacque Wright Johnson and nephew Jesse Wright and families, brother David Wright and wife Melissa and children – nieces Erika Wright Rowe and Taylor Wright and families, Uncle Steve Wright, Bill Saulcy, Sister-in-law Sara Saulcy and daughter – niece Ashley Saulcy, and numerous cousins, great nieces, nephews and cousins It is our family’s faith – without question – that Becky is in the arms of our Lord.

A Memorial Celebration for Becky will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 30th 2022 at the Encampment Presbyterian Church with a lunch celebration following at the Grand Encampment Opera House. Further family celebration will be held in midtown Sacramento, CA at Zocalo’s on Saturday, May 14th 2022.

Becky wanted her life celebrated, not mourned. Memorial donations in Becky’s honor could be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Wounded Warrior Project, the Disabled American Veterans, or charity of choice.