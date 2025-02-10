Obituary: REX M HINER

REX M HINER

Provided Photo

December 13, 1940 – January 30, 2025

Rex M. Hiner, 84, of Greeley, Colorado, formerly of Lamar, Colorado, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2025, at his home in Greeley, Colorado surrounded by his loved ones.

Born on December 13, 1940, in Garnett, Kansas, Rex was the son of Lewis and Arlene (Dreibelbis) Hiner. His childhood was full of adventure and mischief, as his siblings will gladly attest! He often told the tale of walking uphill to school both ways, through all kinds of weather—a story his family later learned was far from the truth, as the school was actually on level ground! These stories, along with his quick wit, reflected his playful spirit that never waned.

Growing up on the family farm, Rex learned the value of hard work early on, a lesson he carried with him throughout his life. In his teenage years, he developed a love for working on cars with his brothers and friends. The boys would pile into their cars and drive around the town square, often getting into a little mischief. One night, they even blew up a tire tube behind the local bank just to see what would happen!

Rex was first married to Betty Foushee and together they had three daughters: Tamera, Lori, and Penny. But it was in February 1968, when he met Sharon, the love of his life. They married later that year on New Year’s Eve. In 1969, the couple moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado with only $100 to their name. In October of 1970, they welcomed their daughter Kim into the world.

Rex and Sharon shared an entrepreneurial spirit, and in 1972, they founded R. M. Hiner Construction Co., Inc. They moved to Montezuma, Kansas, and then to Sublette, Kansas, where the company’s first office was established. In October of 1976, they welcomed their son Chad. The family remained in Sublette, Kansas until 1979, when their business brought them to Lamar, Colorado, where they built a thriving company. At one point, they had crews working in six different states with over 200 employees. Rex worked on the job sites, while Sharon managed the office.

In 1980, Rex’s work on the pipeline took him to northern Colorado. In 1992, they purchased 160 acres in Greeley, Colorado giving them two working yards for their growing company. But Rex wasn’t done yet. Rex’s desire to keep expanding led him and Sharon to build an 80-space trailer park in Lamar, Colorado and acquire several rental properties. Additionally, inspired by his childhood love for farming, he and Sharon bought a 200-acre farm in Lamar, where they founded Hiner Cattle Company. Over the years, they purchased more land and grew the business, now encompassing roughly 12,000 acres and over 800 head of cattle.

In 2001, Rex decided to retire, but retirement didn’t last long. He quickly returned to work as a pipeline inspector, traveling to Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Louisiana, and Virginia. Both Rex and Sharon enjoyed the experience, as it allowed them to explore new places together. Rex’s meticulous work earned him the admiration and respect of his peers in the natural gas pipeline industry.

After retiring for good, Rex and Sharon were drawn to the natural beauty of Greeley, with its lakes and mountain views and it gradually became their home. Rex lived a full and joyful life, enjoying simple pleasures. He had a deep love for classic cars and spent countless hours tinkering in his shop. He enjoyed going to flea markets and thrift and antique stores looking for various odds and ends. Often, he came home with boxes of Tonka trucks and other trinkets for his shop. Rex was also an avid lover of the outdoors – whether he was working on his property, watching his great-grandchildren play, or simply observing the trucks go by, he found joy in the simplest of moments.

Above all, Rex cherished his family. He was a devoted husband to Sharon, with whom he shared 56 wonderful years of marriage. He was a proud father to Tamera Bowyer, Lori Leathers, Penny Leecy, Kim Stegman, and Chad Hiner, and found immense joy in being a grandfather to 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. His warmth, humor, and wisdom will be deeply missed by them all.

Rex is also survived by his siblings, Loretta Scott, Jack Hiner, and Sam Hiner, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Arlene Hiner, his daughter Lori Leathers, his granddaughter Courtney Gilliland, and two brothers, Bill and Bob Hiner.

Rex’s life was a reflection of hard work, unconditional love, and a sense of humor that touched everyone he met. His legacy of generosity, devotion, and laughter will live on in the hearts of his family and friends forever.

A celebration of Rex’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar, CO. The service will be officiated by Ian Blacker, with interment to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at the Peacock Family Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Bristol Hospice in Frederick, CO, or to the Lamar Christian Church, either directly or through the funeral home.

Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family Funeral Home. For more information or to leave condolences, please visit http://www.peacockfuneralhome.com .