Obituary: Rex Seltzer

Rex Seltzer

Provided Photo

January 23, 1935 – July 27, 2025

Rex Alden Seltzer (age 90) passed away on Sunday, July 27th, 2025, at the Brighton Care Center. Prior to that he had been living at Inglenook for the last couple years where he met many new folks that became his friends.

Rex was born in Denver Colorado to Carl A. Seltzer and Isabel (Etchells) Seltzer on January 23, 1935. He was the youngest of 3 sons (his older brothers were Robert and Cliff) and grew up on the family farm out west of Brighton. He helped take care of the land, crops and the animals they raised. He went to a country grade school then on to Brighton High School where he graduated in 1953.

He met Wilma Elaine Taylor, the love of his life, while in high school and they were married on November 29, 1953, in Brighton, Colorado. They lived on the family farm and had 3 children, Sherry Lynn Seltzer (Kreutzer), Gregory Jay Seltzer and Carla Rae Seltzer (she died a few days after being born).

He had 4 grandchildren: Nicole (Kreutzer) Bauer, Cory Kreutzer, Joslyn (Seltzer) Schissler and Cody Seltzer. He also had 7 great grandchildren: Rex Bauer, Quinn Bauer, Mason Kreutzer, Hazel Kreutzer, Kamren Schissler, Kaiden Schissler and Kloie Schissler.

Rex loved to go fishing at different places, one of them being Rainbow Lakes and we went there several times growing up. It was a 4-mile hike into the lake and we had to pack in food, sleeping bags, fishing equipment etc. It was such a quiet, beautiful place and we have many fond memories it.

Fishing trips on the river in Wyoming with his fishing buddy John were also another favorite.

He also loved to bowl! He has been in a bowling league for as long as we can remember up until about a month ago when he could no longer go.

Rex also enjoyed playing golf. He was an avid golfer with 2 Hole in Ones to his credit.

Rex loved his family and was blessed with grandchildren and great grandchildren, and they all loved him so much and have many fond memories of time shared together.

Wilma left this world on November 21, 2004, and dads’ life was never quite the same, but he did the best he could, and now he is with her once again.