Obituary: Rhinie A Miller

Rhinie A Miller, 96 January 14, 1924 – July 18, 2020 Greeley, Colorado Rhinie A. Miller, 96, of Greeley, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Grace Point Assisted Living.

He was born January 14, 1924 to Andrew & Anna (Stricker) Miller in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He attended Fort Collins Schools but left at an early age to work on the farm. He worked in farming and cattle feeding his entire life. He served his country by joining the United States Army during WWII in 1942.

On August 15, 1948, he married Alice A. Bender in Windsor, Colorado. They raised their family and lived in rural Greeley for many years. Rhinie was a member of Generations Church in Greeley.

He is survived by his wife, Alice A. Miller, his sons, Rich (Marsha) and Tim Miller, a daughter, Sharon (Bill) Peters, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a brother, Herman Miller II.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Matt Miller, his four sisters, Helen, Rosie, Lillian, and Marion, and three brothers, Reuben, Ed and Herman.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Moser Funeral Service Chapel, 3501 S. 11th Avenue in Evans, Colorado. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 also at the Moser Funeral Chapel. Interment Linn Grove Cemetery. The family has requested that everyone wear a mask to help protect Alice during this stressful time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Humane Society in care of Moser Funeral Service.

