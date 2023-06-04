Obituary: RICHARD A. GREEN

RICHARD A. GREEN

Provided Photo

July 31, 1942 – May 13, 2023

Richard (Rich) Green passed away May 13, 2023, at his home in Canon City after a prolonged illness. He was 80 years old.

He was born in Canon City, Colorado to Alonzo George Green and Marie (Hall) Green. He graduated from Canon City High School in 1960 with athletic honors and attended the College of Emporia, Pueblo College, on a football scholarship. He later transferred to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO, where he graduated with a degree in Mathematics and Physical Education. Later in his career, he earned his master’s degree in counseling from Western Colorado University in Gunnison, CO. Throughout his career in education, he taught, coached and counseled students in many Colorado schools. Among those are Westminster Junior High School, Falcon School K-12, Manitou Springs High School, Englewood High School, Lewis-Palmer Middle and High School, Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School, Limon High School and Miami-Yoder K-12 Schools where he ended his career as a counselor. He also spent several years in the trucking industry.

Rich was well known throughout this community as a rancher and softball player and for his service to several organizations. He was a lifetime member of the Canon City Elks, served on the board of Fremont County Conservation District and was past president of the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District. He was deeply involved in the Fremont Cattlemen’s Association where he served as secretary, vice president, president, Honorary Exoffico Lifetime member and chairman of the organization’s scholarship program. He was passionate about getting financial aid for as many students as possible to further their education no matter what institution they chose to pursue.

Though he was dedicated to his career and the service organizations he chose to spend his time with, it was the outdoors and ranching where Rich’s heart truly was. A lifelong hunter and fisherman, he was often found fly fishing in Hinsdale County or cruising the waters of Blue Mesa Reservoir in search of fish almost as big the stories would have you believe. He spent many short winters traveling Mexico, Arizona, New Mexico and southern California making many lifelong friends along the way.

Rich was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, mentor, role model and friend. He especially loved camping and fishing with his family and especially enjoyed watching his children and grandsons participate in the athletics and outdoor pursuits he loved so much. He will be greatly missed by all.

Rich is preceded in death by his father George Green, mother Marie (Hall) Green, brother Fred Green, and son Brett Eldon Green. He is survived by his wife Vina, son Tait (Kendra), son Troy, daughter Trina, brother Jerry (Kim) and grandsons Alonzo Warner, Brett Green, Leon Abbott along with many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fremont County Cattlemen Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 2134 Canon City, CO 81215-2134. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 24, 2023, at Margaret Park, 5th and Whipple, in Canon City from 10-12 a.m.