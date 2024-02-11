Obituary: Richard Biella

Richard Biella

Provided Photo

August 7, 1933 – January 23, 2024

Richard F Biella, “Dick” passed away on January 23d at his home in Montrose, Colorado.

He was born on August 7, 1933, in Superior, Colorado to Frank and Elizabeth (Beranek) Biella. He grew up on the family farm. He attended grade school in Superior and graduated from Louisville High School. He participated in sports, including football and track. He was active in 4-H and enjoyed showing cattle. At the age of 16 he received his first Angus heifer and named her Black Diamond after the coal mine his father worked in. He participated in the National Western Stock Show Catch a Calf Program, catching a calf during the 1951 NWSS and exhibiting the steer the following year.

Following graduation from high school, he worked on the “Boulder Denver Turnkpike”. He then attended Denver Trade School and began work as a machinist at Sunstrand. In 1952 he started at Rocky Flats Nuclear Energy Plant and became a foreman in Research and Development. He held that position until he retired in 1988. In 1954 he married his high school sweetheart, Elaine DeSantis at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, Colorado.

He continued to raise cattle and hay on the farm in Superior while working as a machinist. He was a 4-H leader from 1965 to 1977. He served on the Boulder County Fair Board. He supported his children as they showed in 4-H and the Colorado Junior Angus Association. Richard served on the St. Louis Parish Board.

In 1998 he moved his home and cattle operation to Montrose, Colorado. He continued to raise Angus cattle until his death. He was awarded Colorado Breeder of the Year and received the American Angus Association’s Historic Angus Herd Award.

One of his greatest joys was traveling with his wife. He was an avid hunter and always looked forward to the fall. Richard was especially proud of his trophy elk that is mounted in the Louisville Elks where he was a lifelong member.

Richard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elaine of Montrose, CO, his sister, Donna (Adam) Elnicki, children, Kathi (Jeff) Creamer of Montrose, CO, Christine Biella, Montrose, CO, Richard (Linda) Biella, Boulder, CO and Jenny (Rocky) Grilli, Erie, CO, his grandchildren, Mandy Grilli, Zack (Xiaohan) Grilli, Landon Biella, Brandon Creamer and Britney Creamer, Great grandchildren, Aden Biella, Addisyn Grilli, Anthony Grilli, Michael Grilli and Isabelle Grilli.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Elizabeth Biella, sister, June Smith, and grandson, Travis Biella.

Richard created an amazing legacy and will be fondly remembered for his fighting spirit, warm, infectious smile, his love of God and family.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 9th at 11:00 am at St. Daniels Catholic Church, Ouray, Colorado. Following mass, a luncheon will be provided at St. Daniels. A celebration of life will be held on February 24th at noon at the Louisville Elks Club, Louisville, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abbey of St Walburga, Virginia Dale, CO.