Obituary: RICHARD DARRELL LEMONS

RICHARD DARRELL LEMONS

Provided Photo

May 18, 1934 – November 18, 2021

Richard Darrell Lemons passed away November 18, 2021 at Boulder Community Hospital. He was born May 18, 1934 in Hunter, Kansas the son of Richard Delmar Lemons and Clara Alice Lemons. In 1946 the Lemons family moved to Boulder, Colorado while continuing to farm in Hunter Kansas.

Darrell graduated from Boulder High School in 1952. After graduation with his talent of playing the French horn he earned a music scholarship to the University of Colorado. He then furthered his education at Barnes Businesses School. In 1955 he and Phyllis Jean Lemons were married. Darrell joined the Marine Corps Reserves in Boulder and while in the reserves he was relocated to Barstow, California. Upon completion of his service the family returned to Boulder, Colorado where he first started as an automotive mechanic and then later was hired on at the Boulder Denver Bus Company / RTD as a bus driver and mechanic for 38 years

Darrell was gifted with many artistic talents. Demonstrated by his pencil drawing, calligraphy and singing. His singing talent gave him the honor to be part of many choral groups including being a member of the Boulder Chapter Barber Shop Quartet.

As a couple Darrell and Phyllis enjoyed being members of the International National Flying Farmers Assoc. for 40 years. Traveling the bottom 48 states Alaska and Canada this gave them the opportunity to enjoy traveling the country in-depth. Darrell was an active member serving many positions on the executive board. He was honored as being “man of the year” multiple times.

Being born on the farm in 1934 he realized farming was his life. While working his full time job in Colorado he continued to work the family farm in Kansas for many years, and because of the long commute to Kansas, he followed in his parents foot steps and acquired his private pilot license. With his love of farming he decided to expand by purchasing land in eastern Colorado.

He always said “I was put on this earth to stir dirt. By God I will do this till the day I die.”

He was known for telling stories of the past, and he never met a stranger.

He leaves behind his wife of 66 year Phyllis Jean Lemons, children Richard Lee Lemons, Terri Lynn Lemons and Darrin Eugene Lemons, two grandchildren Richard Trenton Lemons and Jacqulynne Rochelle Lemons. Sister Loretta L. Hempstead and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Richard Delmar Lemons and Clara Allice Lemons: Grandson Nicholas Darrell Lemons.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.cristmortuary.com for the Lemons family.