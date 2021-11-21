Obituary: Richard (Dick) Dean Schild

Richard (Dick) Dean Schild

Provided Photo

July 5, 1941 – November 16, 2021

Richard (Dick) Dean Schild, 80, died November 16th in Broomfield, Colorado after several years of failing health and multiple myeloma blood cancer.

He was born at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado July 5, 1941 to Henry and Eva (Weinmeister) Schild and was welcomed by 3 older brothers, Harlan, Raymond and Wilbur Schild. He attended Observatory Country Elementary School, previously located east of Ft. Collins where he lived the first 60 years of his life. He graduated from Timnath High School in 1959 and had fond memories of his school years, friends, teachers, coaches and playing football.

Being raised by farmers, his heart was in irrigated farming and livestock. His parents and brothers strong work ethic was passed on to Richard and he started a 60 year agriculture career following high school. He farmed east of Fort Collins for over 42 years and the remaining 18 on his ranch near Fort Laramie, Wyoming. Dick took pride in raising sugar beets, corn and alfalfa and had a Holstein dairy and cattle feeding operation. The land he farmed had his perfectionist touch with straight sugar beet and corn rows, no weeds and clean fence lines.

He met his wife, Dorothy Dix (from Haxtun, Colorado) while she was attending Colorado State University. They were married, August 17, 1968 in Fort Collins. Dick and Dorothy enjoyed 53 years of marriage and decades of farming and dairying together. They had two daughters, Jolynn Schild White and LeAnn Schild Ostheimer. The girls were an integral part of the work on the farm.

Dick and Dorothy relocated to “quieter pastures” in 2002 to Wyoming where they enjoyed a small ranch operation on the North Platter River and lived in Torrington. There, Dick ran a small cow-calf herd and raised dairy quality alfalfa.

In 2020 they relocated back to their Colorado roots living in Broomfield to be closer to their family and grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents and three brothers.

Memorial service held on December 2nd, 10:30 am

Trinity Lutheran Church (flowers may be sent directly to the service the morning of)

301 East Stuart Street

Ft. Collins, CO 80525

Covid protocol: Masks required indoors.

In lieu of flowers Memorial gifts in Memory of Richard Schild (note in memo line) may be made via check or online to:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

http://www.StJude.org/donate

Colorado State University Foundation

P.O. Box 1870

Ft. Collins, CO 80522

Cards may be sent to:

In Memoriam

c/o Richard Schild Memorial

7290 West 119th Place

Broomfield, CO 80020