Obituary: Richard “Dick” Palmer Miller

March 8, 1948 – November 4, 2021

Richard P. (Dick) Miller of Lafayette, CO passed away unexpectedly Thursday November 4, 2021 at his home he shared with his wife Jeanie. He was 73. Dick owned locally made Revive Lawn Products for nearly 40 years. He also owned and operated the Escalante Ranch near Delta, CO and operated Rock Creek Farm in Broomfield, CO.

Dick was born to Clarence and Martha Miller where he and his siblings helped work the family farm. Dick’s roots in the cattle industry stretch back prior to the depression, when his grandfather, Palmer Miller and his great uncle, Waltman Miller of Miller Farms in Granger, MO championed the largest herd of purebred Shorthorn cattle in the U.S.

After graduating from Iowa State University in 1970 with a degree in Agronomy, Dick and his wife, Yvonne and son, Scott moved to Memphis, where he worked as a territory sales rep for Dow Chemical. Dick’s clients included Judd Kramer and Paul Daverede, who in 1973 started Ever-Green Lawns in St. Louis and Kansas City. Judd and Paul were so impressed with Dick that in 1974 they asked him to join the Ever-Green team starting a new office in Denver, CO. With hard work and a loyal staff, Dick grew Ever-Green Lawns into the largest privately held lawn care company in the U.S. Dick also acquired Revive Lawn Care products which is used by homeowners and commercial lawn companies nationwide. He was a founding member of the Colorado Association of Lawn Care Professionals. The Miller family sold the Ever-Green Lawns company to TruGreen in 1988 but continues the production of Revive products today.

Looking for his next adventure, Dick bought a farm in Ault, Colorado which he sold years later and the Escalante Ranch, a working cattle ranch on the Gunnison River in Delta, Colorado which is still active.

In 1997, the Miller family, including son Scott and daughter Megan, acquired the lease for Rock Creek Farm in Broomfield. Originally started as a stopping point for the Escalante cattle before being shipped off to markets, pumpkins were planted as a tasty treat for the cows. Many motorists passing by on Hwy 287 could see all the orange in the fields and began stopping to ask if they could buy some for Halloween. Over 20 years later, Rock Creek Farm has grown to be one of the largest pumpkin patches and corn mazes in the state. Visiting the U-Pick-Em pumpkin patch has grown to be an annual family tradition for many locals.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Miller, brother Nick Miller and wife Yvonne Kirkpatrick Miller. He is survived by his second wife Jeanie, son Scott Miller, daughter Megan Johnson (Darrell King), grandsons Tyler Johnson and Hayden Johnson, his sister Judy Cowles, and many other loving relatives.

Services will be held on Monday, November 15 at 1:00 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church located at 715 Cabrini Drive, Lafayette, Colorado 80026. A celebration of life will be held following the church service at the Goodhue House at Rock Creek Farm, 2005 South 112th Street, Broomfield, Colorado 80020.