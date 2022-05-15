Obituary: Richard (Dick) Palmer

Richard (Dick) Palmer

Dick was born to Allison and Betty Palmer October 7, 1929 in Bound Brook, New Jersey. When Dick turned 15, he headed west to work on a ranch in Utah (ran away to follow his dream of being a cowboy) and was eventually brought home by his father and persuaded to finish high school. As soon as he could, he headed west again to pursue a degree in agriculture from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, served in the US Army then continued his ranching dream as the manager of a ranch in Toponas, Colorado. Soon after he that, he married the love of his life Katherine (Kay), they started a family and bought their first ranch in the Morrison Creek valley of Colorado. Later, they settled nearby on a ranch near Yampa where they enjoyed the labor of land and livestock for more than 35 years. At an age when most people retire they sold part of their Yampa Ranch, bought a ranch in Collbran, Colorado where they would summer the livestock and winter in Fruita, Colorado for the next 13 years. After a short battle with leukemia Dick passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction Colorado with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Kay, son Danny, daughter Barbara, and older brother Pete. There will be no services, the family will have a small private ceremony. In lieu of flowers or charity Dick’s advice is to, “treat your friends and neighbors as family” he said, “the dividends from this are astonishing”. Dick you will be missed.