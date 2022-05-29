Obituary: RICHARD LEE PETERSON

RICHARD LEE PETERSON

Provided Photo

March 5, 1944 – May 15, 2022

Richard Lee Peterson, 78, of Arthur, died Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Perkins County Hospital in Grant, Nebraska.

Richard was born March 5, 1944 to Harold and Vera (Walker) Peterson in Greeley, CO. He attended his younger years of school in Kuner, CO, and then attended Greeley High School where he graduated in 1962. He then went on to Colorado State University where he played Basketball. In 1962 he returned to Kersey, CO and the family ranch, and began his career as a rancher and competed in the FFA Rodeos, where he helped the Jack Anderson family work the rodeos. This is where he began his career picking up broncs.

In 1969 he married Rhonda Armstead, making their home on the family ranch. To this union two daughters; Heather and Audra were born.

Richard worked picking up, for Mike Cervi and Cervi Rodeo Company. He worked several years for Cervi Rodeo Company, then moving to Bennie Beutler and Son Rodeo Company. In 1980, he was a NFR pickup man. In 1981, he and Rhonda divorced. Richard stayed on the family ranch where he raised his daughters. Richard picked up broncs at all the major rodeos in the western half of the United States.

In the 1990’s, Richard served as the Assistant Livestock Superintendent at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

In 1993 he met Jayne Nepper and they wed in 1999, and they had two daughters, Morgan and Jordan. The family made their home in Kersey, CO.

In 1997, he was selected to be the pickup man at the Dodge National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Pocatello, Idaho.

In 2003, they moved to Arthur, NE, where they bought a ranch. Richard had a love of basketball. He coached junior summer league in Colorado, and once he moved to Arthur he began coaching Arthur High School girls’ basketball team for four years, taking them to an amazing win over their rivals, Hyannis High School, with only three players on the court at the time of the victory for the Arthur High School girls.

Richard also had a love for his animals, he knew a good horse and loved his cows; and he took great pride in knowing every single one of them.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Jayne; four daughters, Heather (Jerome) Sexson of Ogallala, NE, Audra (Chad) Johnston of Lakeside, NE, Morgan (Derick) Rufenacht of Arthur, NE, Jordan Peterson of Arthur, Ne; brother, Bill Peterson of Burnet,TX; sister, Betty Hatfield of Kersey, CO; two grandsons, Austin (Elizabeth) Rigg of Greeley, CO and Wacey Flack of Cheyenne, WY; three granddaughters, Tayler (Alex) Rigg, Peyton (Justin) Flack and Mia Rufenacht; great-grandson, Jaxen Rigg; great-granddaughter, Layknn Rigg.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Karol Karre, and infant sister, Dottie Peterson; two brothers, Harold “Pink” Peterson and Larry Peterson.

Cremation has been chosen by the family.

A memorial service will be held at the Arthur Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 28th, with Pastor Blake Wilkes, officiating.

Online condolences can be given at http://www.drauckerfh.com and pushing the share a memory button.

Services will be live streamed at http://www.drauckerfh.com and by clicking the watch live button.

Draucker Funeral home of Ogallala, Nebraska has been entrusted with the arrangements.