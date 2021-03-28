Obituary: RICHARD LEE POWERS

RICHARD LEE POWERS

RICHARD LEE

POWERS, 85

September 10, 1935 – March 23, 2021

Hudson, Colorado

Richard Lee Powers (Red) was called to his eternal home after passing peacefully from his residence in Hudson, Colorado on March 23, 2021. Richard was born on September 10, 1935 in Gary Indiana to Donald and Florence Powers. Richard was the third child born of four and was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and older brother.

Richard is survived by his wife Elaine Powers, younger brother Kenneth Powers; His two sons Robert (Brenda) Powers and David (Wendy) Powers and his daughter Donna (Lenny) Swarts; His 11 grandchildren Billi, Brandi, Nick, Mandy, Kristina, Kimberly, Samantha, Tiffany, Briana,Bryan and Jodi; His 22 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.