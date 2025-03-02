Obituary: RICHARD (RICK) CARL SCHAFER

RICHARD (RICK) CARL SCHAFER

Provided Photo

February 20, 1947 – February 21, 2025

Richard (Rick) Carl Schafer went home to Jesus on February 21st, 2025, at the age of 78. Rick was born to Carl and Venice Schafer on February 20th, 1947. Rick was known for being generous, kind, and a down to earth man who always put others before himself. He loved his family and farming more than anything else in the world. Anyone who knew Rick would agree that being a farmer was his identity. Rick was a proud Veteran devoting four years of his life in the U.S. Navy and it showed by how often he wore his Veteran cap. Rick lived life to the fullest, making his wife, children, and grandchildren laugh and smile with his never-ending humor. When Rick wasn’t seen in a John Deere tractor farming, he would be at his grandchildren’s sporting events, watching his son, Bradd, coach college basketball, spending a couple days up in Blackhawk gambling with his wife, Mary or enjoying a glass of his favorite crown royal with 7-up.

Rick met the love of his life Mary, at Valley High School in the year of 1962 where the two fell in love and became high school sweethearts. Rick and Mary would have been married for 58 years on May 27th. When Rick was in the Navy, he was stationed in San Diego, CA, where Mary followed him and worked while he went to serve in Vietnam, not one, but two tours of duty. Rick and Mary moved back to the farm in 1970 with a daughter on the way. The two began to build their family and Rick continued farming with his father. When Chad returned from college in the early 1990s, a new era of Schafer farming ensued as Chad joined Rick to run the family operation. Chad and Rick cherished every day they spent farming together.

Rick is survived by his beloved wife, Mary and their children Brenda (Randy) Ray, Chad (Dawn) Schafer, Bradd (Jada) Schafer, eight grandchildren Ashley (BJ) Van Slyke, CJ (Layne) Ray, Kelsey Ray (Kyle Reed), Kenzie Ray (Jack Yarnell), Cale Schafer (Megan Patrick), Colby Schafer (Hannah Archambo), London and Bodhi Schafer, great-granddaughter Lakyn and a great-grandson on the way. Rick’s sister Cassie (Frank) Rexus, his nephews, Matthew (Cecilia) Rexus and Daniel (Teressa) Rexus and their children.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Venice Schafer and his grandparents, Harvey (Esther) Mathias and Jacob (Elizabeth) Schafer.

A viewing will be held at Adamson Life Celebration located at 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO from 3-5 pm on Sunday, March 2nd.

A memorial service will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church located at 1800 21st Avenue, Greeley, CO at 10 am on Monday, March 3rd. Rick will be laid to rest with full military honors at Sunset Memorial Gardens following the memorial service. Family and friends, please join us for a reception at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church following internment.

Rick and Mary were dedicated members of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church for 50 years where they shared their strong faith in the Lord. Please address memorial contributions to be sent to either Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in LaSalle or The Valley High School FFA Organization.