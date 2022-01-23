Obituary: Robert Alkire

Robert Alkire

February 29, 1924 – January 11, 2022

Robert Keith Alkire, 97, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2022 at his home west of Pierce, Colorado. He was born to Clifford K. and Eunice (Onstine) Alkire on February 29, 1924 in a farmhouse west of Ault, Colorado. At the age of 10, he moved with his parents and older sister, Bernice, to the farm west of Pierce and has lived there since. After his schooling in Pierce, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

On February 1, 1948 he married Doris Glassburn in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Together they owned and operated a dairy, a truck line, a beef cattle herd, and farmed. Doris preceded him in death in 2017.

Bob was very community minded and served on numerous local, county and state boards. He was a charter and lifelong member of the Ault VFW Post 4334 and participated in their Honor Guard for 65 years. He enjoyed his western heritage and loved the sport of rodeo.

Survivors include a son, James K. (Sue) Alkire of Branson, Missouri; daughter, Dianna K. (Jim) Pennington of Eaton; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; twin great great granddaughters; a brother-in-law; 3 nephews and their families.

Memoriams may be made to the Ault VFW Post 4334 or the Ault Senior Center in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W. 28th Street; Greeley, CO 80634.

A family service is planned, and interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley, with Military Honors conducted by the VFW Post 4334 Honor Guard.

for the Alkire family.