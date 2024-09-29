Obituary: ROBERT (BOB) CHARLES NICCOLI

ROBERT (BOB) CHARLES NICCOLI

Provided Photo

June 22, 1944 – September 16, 2024

It is with tremendous sadness and overwhelming heartache that I must say farewell to my husband and lifelong partner of 41 years; the absolute love of my life, Bob Niccoli.

Robert Charles Niccoli (Bob), was born June 22, 1944, in Gunnison Colorado at the Gunnison Valley Hospital, to Charles (Sid) Niccoli and Justine (Jay) Niccoli and raised on the family cattle ranch seven miles south of Crested Butte. He was a student of the Crested Butte School where he graduated with his four other classmates in 1962. While in school he participated in 4-H and athletics. His true love, however, was rodeo where he competed in team roping, calf roping and rode bucking horses. He won many team roping events and even won the “All Around” competition in 1969. If he wasn’t working on the ranch, he would travel across the Western Slope to attend rodeos. During this time, he was also a Ferrier, shoeing horses not only for the family ranch but also across the Western Slope of Colorado.

In 1969 Bob married is first wife Sandy McLaughlin. They had 2 children, Ty Robert Niccoli and Jamer Lyn Niccoli.

Bob had an intense passion for hunting. He owned and operated a “guide and outfit” business where he guided day hunts and also packed hunters into the mountains via horseback for weeks at a time. It was on one of these guided hunts in 1983 where I first met Bob, as I came with three other women on an “all womens’ Elk hunt. Three months later I moved to the Gunnison/Crested Butte area with my two daughters. We moved in with each other in the spring of 1984 and were married on July 5th, 1986. Shortly after this Bob adopted the girls as his own daughters, Tarah Danelle Niccoli and Crystal Nicole Niccoli. A little over a year later our son was born in 1987, Peter Galand Niccoli.

The Niccoli family were known for hosting our annual summer “Pachenka”. Roasting a lamb or goat over open hot coals. This tradition was passed down by the immigrants from Italy, Austria and Slovenia, however typically done in the high country at hunting or homesteading cabins. This event was looked forward to each summer where there was great food, great friends and fellowship enjoyed by all.

Bob is preceded in death by his father Charles (Sid) Niccoli, his mother Justine (Jay) Niccoli, sister Joan Campbell and brother-in-law J.W. Campbell.

He is survived by his wife Sherry Niccoli, M.D., sons Ty Robert Niccoli, Jamer Lyn Niccoli, Peter Galand Niccoli, daughters Tarah Danelle Taylor and Crystal Nicole Niccoli; six grandchildren Justin Funk, Kayin Hudson, Bella Hudson, Ella Niccoli, Vinny Niccoli, and Mahthilda Taylor; brother Charles Niccoli of Greely Colorado; nephews Justin Niccoli, Mark Campbell, Mike Campbell; niece Mary Nordberg; mother-in-law Ray Arlene Matthews.

He will be missed by his family and community of friends.

“Rest in peace my love”, until the day our sweet Jesus comes to join us to live eternally in the presence and glory of our Father in heaven.

A “celebration of life” will be held at the Fred Field building, Gunnison County Fairgrounds, October 4th 2024 from 4pm to 7pm. We would love to see all who can come join us to celebrate Bob’s colorful life. Food and drink will be served.