Obituary: ROBERT “BOB” EUGENE HILL

ROBERT "BOB" EUGENE HILL

Provided Photo

ROBERT “BOB”

EUGENE HILL, 76

May 29, 1944 – November 25, 2020

Briggsdale, Colorado

Robert “Bob” Eugene Hill, 76, of Briggsdale, Colorado, passed away on November 25, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center. He was born to Orlando and Anna (Miller) Hill of Briggsdale on May 29, 1944 in Greeley, Colorado.

Bob grew up in the Briggsdale area and graduated from New Raymer High School in 1962. He married his high school sweetheart, Leatrice “Susie” Fritz on May 9, 1965. After graduation, Bob worked at the Cheyenne airport and then with Sturgeon Electric where he was involved in the construction of NORAD outside of Colorado Springs.

He served in the US Army from 1966 to 1968, during which, he was stationed at the Army base in Kaiserslautern, Germany for 18 months. Susie was with him in Germany and they enjoyed weekend trips exploring the countryside, castles and getting to know the people. They kept many souvenirs of their travels and enjoyed giving slide shows of the photos they took. After his active duty, Bob was an Army Reservist until his honorable discharge in 1972.

They moved to the farm east of Briggsdale in 1974 where they farmed, ranched, and raised their sons. While farming and ranching, Bob also continued to work in Greeley and Fort Collins as a manager of several electrical supply companies until 1986.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, gambling and playing cards. After retirement, he really enjoyed spending weekends at Lake McConaughy fishing from his boat and spending time with family and friends. Over the years, he served on the Briggsdale School Board, was a volunteer with the Briggsdale Fire Department, a board of director for Wiggins Telephone, and a board of director of the Pawnee Grazing Coop Association for 25 years.

He is survived by his mother Anna Hill of Briggsdale; his sons, Brian Hill and wife Amy of Briggsdale and Steven Hill and wife Kristi of Greeley; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Sokolov and husband Sergey of Greeley, Richard Hill of Greeley, Seth Hill of Longmont, Leah Tanner and husband Alex of Briggsdale, and Caleb Hill of Briggsdale; and his sister, Patricia Hoffman and husband Gayle of Thornton.

He was preceded in death by his father, his wife, a daughter-in-law Gaile and granddaughter Cassandra.

A small funeral service for family will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 12th, 2020, at Adamson Chapel. Interment immediately following at Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley. The family requests that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Colorado, care of Adamson Life Celebration Home at 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634.