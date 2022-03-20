Obituary: ROBERT “BOB” LEE DILL

ROBERT "BOB" LEE DILL

April 29, 1939 – March 8, 2022

Robert “Bob” Lee Dill, 82, of Pierce, CO passed away on March 8, 2022. He was born April 29, 1939 on the family farm east of Pierce to Henry and Esther (Andrews) Dill. At a young age, he started working on the family farm and continued farming and ranching for 65 years.

Bob attended Olive Branch and Pierce schools. He married Geraldine Gay Simpson on February 9, 1962 at the Johnstown Baptist Church.

He enjoyed his many dogs; border collies and blue heelers, and his mule, Rosie. He also enjoyed his coffee time at the Ault Conoco with his many friends. He loved to go to Dutch hops and listen to Polka music. His favorite polka band was Bobby Bruntz and the Polka Kings. He also liked to hunt and garden.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Geraldine Gay Dill; daughter, Sandy (Dusty) Winter; son, Scott (Kay) Dill, grandchildren; Hailey (Dan) Ruff, Tanner Dill, Devon Winter, Reese Anderson and Koby Anderson, great-grandchildren; Daxton Ruff, Mayley Winter and Walker Ruff, two brothers; Larry and Kenneth Dill and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents, a sister, Dorothy Schmunk and a daughter, Stacy Anderson.

Bob’s graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Linn Grove Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at the Ault VFW Post 4334.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the “Ault/Pierce Fire Department” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.