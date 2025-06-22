Obituary: ROBERT “BOB” NEHRIG

ROBERT "BOB" NEHRIG

Provided Photo

April 16, 1932 – June 10, 2025

Robert “Bob” Nehrig, 93, of Longmont, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2025. Born April 16, 1932, in Venango, Nebraska, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later farmed in Weld County for 29 years until retiring in 1998. Bob was active in the Lutheran Church, a member of the American Legion, and a longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer. He is survived by his wife Mary, children Gary and Becky (Bradley) Bush, six granddaughters, and many extended family members. Donations in his memory may be made to Orphan Grain Train or local Meals on Wheels.