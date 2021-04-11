Obituary: Robert “Bob” Ostrowski

Robert "Bob" Ostrowski

Robert “Bob” Ostrowski, 86

November 18, 1934 – March 13, 2021

Flagler, Colorado

Robert “Bob” Ostrowski left this world on March 13, 2021, but he left it a much better place for having been in it. Vincent & Cecelia Ostrowski welcomed Bob, the oldest of five children, on November 18,1934 in Flagler. After Bob graduated high school in 1953, he worked full-time on the family farm north of town until the Army drafted him in October of 1957. He trained at Fort Carson, Colorado & Fort Knox, Kentucky before serving until July of 1959 as a machinist in Munich, Germany. His specialty was tractors & vehicles. This cultivated a lifetime love of all things machine related. Bob would spend countless hours honing his craft on the lathe.

He spent the next 45 years working to build the family farm with his brother, Jim. When he wasn’t out farming and ranching, Bob was discovering new ways to improve their operation. He was a talented engineer, inventor & welder, who loved sharing his knowledge and helping his neighbors.

Even though Bob retired in 2008, he did not slow down. He set his sights on building an amazing collection of classic vehicles and farm equipment, which he proudly displayed at local car shows & parades. He had a museum in Flagler exhibiting some of his favorites, including Model ‘A’ vehicles and a real steam engine. Bob enjoyed traveling to the National Finals Rodeo, working on projects with friends & tinkering in his shop. He was a dependable friend to many in Eastern Colorado. Bob’s unique sense of humor & generosity will be missed by his many friends and family. He is survived by sister, Helen Henry of Yuma, brother Jim Ostrowski of Kiowa & several nieces & nephews.

Bob will have a graveside service with military honors.