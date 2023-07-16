Obituary: ROBERT “BOB” STEVENS SCHNEIDER

ROBERT "BOB" STEVENS

Provided Photo

April 9, 1938 – July 3, 2023

Robert “Bob” Stevens Schneider, 85, of Milliken passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Pathways Hospice after multiple surgeries and a battle with mouth cancer. He was a valiant fighter up to the very end.

He was born April 9, 1938 in Windsor to Phillip and Hilda (Weimer) Schneider, Jr. where he spent his early years. In 1944, the family moved to Greeley and Bob graduated from Greeley High School in 1956.

Bob enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp, completing basic training, before an honorable discharge and returning to the family farm to take over for his father.

On April 5, 1964, Bob married Marilyn Joann Bernhardt at the First Congregational Church in Greeley, celebrating 59 years together.

Bob was a farmer, bull rider and steer wrestler in many rodeos, worked part-time for Kreps & Wiedeman Auctioneer, branded and ran their own cow/calf operation and was also an avid collector. He loved Southern Gospel quartet music, traveling to Branson, collecting die cast model cars and tractors.

A gold card member of the PRCA, Bob was also an active member of the Milliken Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir as well as a member of St. John United Church of Christ.

Thankful to have shared his life include his wife, Marilyn, children; Vicky (Brad) Gilmer and Jeff Schneider, three grandchildren; Brock, Becca and Braylyn Gilmer, two sisters; Phyllis Schmidt and Pat (Ron) Kindvall and two sisters-in-law; Joyce and Susan Schneider as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; Chuck (Kaye), Kenny and Dick Schneider, and his brother-in-law, Leroy Schmidt.

A visitation was held Monday, July 10, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Adamson. Bob’s Life Celebration was held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. John United Church of Christ. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens with a luncheon followed at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to “Milliken Presbyterian Church” or “St. John UCC” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Condolences may be shared at AdamsonCares.com.